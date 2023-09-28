Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce met up a month ago in New York, source says

Swifties have been in a tailspin since Taylor Swift appeared at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears Sept. 27 to watch tight end Travis Kelce play. But a source close to the situation confirms to TODAY that the Sept. 24 game and post-game celebration was not the first time Swift and Kelce have hung out.

"They are just getting to know each other," the source tells TODAY, adding that the two first spent time together more than a month ago in New York.

The source adds that Swift had been "really cool" as she watched the game with Kelce's mom, Donna, and "got along well with everyone." Swift came alone, the source says, and posed for photos with people in the suite.

Swift cheers from a suite with Donna Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Cooper Neill / Getty Images

In a Sept. 27 episode of “New Heights,” the podcast that Kelce co-hosts with his brother, Kelce said he thought it was "ballsy" of Swift to show up to the game.

"Shout out to Taylor for for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy," he said. "I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light and on top of that, you know, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course."

Swift attended the game and then went to an afterparty with Kelce, other Chiefs players and their partners. In his podcast, Kelce said "it was definitely a game I'll remember, that's for damn sure."

He then slyly referenced one of the pop star's songs, "Getaway Car."

"And then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end," he said. The two were spotted by fans in Kelce's vintage convertible after the game.

Swift and Kelce — or "Kaylor" as the Internet has dubbed them — have only hung out once before, a source close to the situation confirmed. Cooper Neill / Getty Images

Swift's appearance at Sunday’s game threw the internet — as well as pop culture and sports media outlets — into a frenzy.

Swift’s fans immediately tuned into the game and started speculating about the two stars’ potential relationship.

Swift and Kelce have been linked since July, when Kelce attended one of Swift's “Eras Tour” concerts. In a late July episode of his podcast, Travis revealed he’d tried to give the pop star his number on a friendship bracelet, but failed at the time.

In the Sept. 27 episode of the podcast, he said that he brought a lot of the attention upon himself by initially talking about how bummed he'd been to not meet Swift after that first concert encounter.

"I mean, you miss 100% of the shots you don't take, baby," Travis said. He noted that while he does more interviews than Swift and hosts a podcast, going forward, he plans to reel in how much he talks about their time together.

Swift is currently taking a break from touring, but she’s slated to resume Oct. 18 in Miami.

As for Kelce, the Chiefs are scheduled to take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 1, but TODAY's source says that there are not yet plans for Swift to attend.