Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce celebrate Chiefs playoff win with a swag surf

Taylor Swift couldn't contain her excitement watching Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs win their first playoff game of the season.

Swift, who sat beside her beau's mom, Donna Kelce, bundled up in a custom winter coat with a giant 87 — the Chiefs tight end's number — on the front and back for the frigid game.

At kickoff, the temperature at Arrowhead Stadium was -4 degrees, making it the fourth coldest game in NFL history, according to the league.

But the cold didn't seem to bother Swift.

Swift was spotted leaning out of the box to celebrate the Chiefs dominant performance with fans, including exchanging "high 4's" in honor of star player wide reciever Rashee Rice.

Rashee Rice, number 4 on the Chiefs, scored one touchdown and racked up 130 receiving yards. Jamie Squire / Getty Images

At one point, Swift and Donna Kelce participated in a spirited swag surf dance. A swag surf is when a crowd collectively rocks right and left in time with the music. It originated from the song “Swag Surfin'” by the Fast Life Yungstaz.

"We are ALL Taylor Swift right now," NBC's "Sunday Night Football" account captioned a video of the moment.

The Chiefs beat the Dolphins 26-7, and Swift and Kelce left the stadium hand-in-hand, according to videos shared on X.

The Chiefs, hoping to return to the Super Bowl after winning the Lombardi Trophy in 2023, will advance to the divisional round of the playoffs.

Swift, who is on break from her "Eras Tour" until performing in Tokyo Feb. 7, has attended six of the last seven Chiefs games. But if the Chiefs advance to the 2024 Super Bowl, a schedule conflict may arise.

Swift is scheduled to perform her last show in Japan on Feb. 10, the day before the NFL championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.