Usher is headlining the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show. What to know

Usher is headed to the Super Bowl!

The NFL announced Sept. 24 that the 44-year-old will take the stage for the Apple Music halftime performance during the Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, the NFL wrote, "USHER. LAS VEGAS. APPLE MUSIC HALFTIME SHOW," and shared a video of a phone conversation between Usher and Kim Kardashian.

"I finally got the answer to those rumors," Kardashian tells Usher. "It's not about me, it's about you. You're doing the Super Bowl."

Usher responds, "Quit playing with me man," before finally coming to terms with the news.

Kardashian later adds, "I've seen you in Vegas twice, but this time got to be different," she says, referring to Usher's star studded Las Vegas residency, which he recently extended until December.

The "OMG" singer is the next in a long line of renowned artists who have played during the Super Bowl halftime show, including Rihanna in February.

During her 12-song set, Rihanna revealed she was pregnant with her 2nd baby with A$AP Rocky, showing off her bump in full red costume.

In August, the couple confirmed that they had welcomed the newborn and were "overwhelmed with happiness."