Kim Kardashian tried and failed to go to Vegas for her birthday, so she rerouted to In-N-Out

What do you when you're Kim Kardashian and your epic birthday plans take an unexpected detour? Go to In-N-Out, of course.

The reality star, who turned 42 over the weekend, had originally intended to fly to Las Vegas on her private plane to celebrate her big day. But mother nature had other plans in store.

As the entrepreneur documented on her Instagram story, intense winds prevented her plane from landing in Vegas, so she had to come up with a backup plan.

“For the record.... We did fly to Vegas and tried to land twice at two differen(t) airports. And it was too dangerous so safety first always and we flew home,” she shared.

From the plane, Kardashian shared the following selfie along with an update on her failed plans.

"Well our sound won’t turn on here BUT the plane couldn’t land due to the wind so looks like our Carbone party and @usher concert isn’t happening and we are heading back home," she wrote.

Moving on to plan B! @kimkardashian via Instagram

Kardashian and her guests, including her mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloé Kardashian, decided to nosh on some fast food instead and stopped by an In-N-Out restaurant to fuel up after a frustrating journey.

"Sooooo In N Out it is," Kardashian wrote and shared a photo of her guests stopping by the fast food chain, complete with their camera crew.

Kardashian brought a huge entourage to the fast food joint. @kimkardashian via Instagram

The birthday girl, who made a quick update to her outfit before stopping into the restaurant, even posed for a selfie with an In-N-Out employee while she was placing her order.

"I had to take a boa to cover up for In N Out," she explained.

The reality star was dressed to impress. @kimkardashian via Instagram

Kardashian and her loved ones huddled up for a photo, which Jenner posted in her own Instagram story. The proud mom captioned the post, "No @mariocarbone or @usher tonight like we had planned but at least we made it to In & Out" and added two burger emojis.

Such a fun girls' night! @krisjenner via Instagram

Over the weekend, Khloé wished her sister a happy birthday on Instagram and shared several throwback photos from their childhood.

“Kimberly I feel so blessed and privileged that I was blessed with you as my sister and best friend. You and I until the end kiddo. I ride for you. By your side until the end. I would do ANYTHING for you. Absolutely ANYTHING. I won’t even ask questions. Ha! I’ll follow you blindly wherever you go to support and protect you," she wrote.

Khloé continued, "Every single blessing you have in your life you are incredibly deserving of, and I pray that your blessings continuously rain upon you. To one of the most spectacular and extraordinary humans I know, cheers my stunning sister!"