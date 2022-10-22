Khloé Kardashian is paying homage to Kim Kardashian on her 42nd birthday.

On Oct. 21, Khloé, 38, shared a couple of throwback photos of her and Kim over the years.

In a few pics, they were seen with sister Kourtney Kardashian as kids taking a boat ride together, wearing matching outfits on the couch and posing alongside Kris Jenner for a black-and-white family photo.

In another picture, Kim adorably leaned on Khloé's shoulder while Khloé was strapped in a Fisher Price car seat, and in the next, they dressed up in cute outfits.

For Kim's birthday, Khloé listed all the things she loves about her sibling and said she likes that Kim is a "brave" and "remarkably resilient sister."

"Life doesn’t get easier or more forgiving we simply become more resilient and, in my opinion, you are the poster child of resilience," Khloé said. "So thank you for birthdays because you have gotten stronger, wiser, braver, more vocal with your beliefs."

"You have managed to become kinder and gentler the more years that have gone by. I thought people got grumpier the older that they became, but you have become a more self-aware, loving and patient person," the "Revenge Body" star continued.

Khloé added that Kim is a very generous person, who gives her "absolute all in every area" of her life, and whatever she sets her mind to, she can do it to the "highest degree."

"Your drive for life inspires me daily," Khloé said.

"Kimberly I feel so blessed and privileged that I was blessed with you as my sister and best friend," she added. "You and I until the end kiddo. I ride for you. By your side until the end. I would do ANYTHING for you. Absolutely ANYTHING. I won’t even ask questions."

Khloé Kardashian / Instagram

Khloé said her devotion to Kim is so strong that she would follow her wherever she goes.

"All I’m trying to say is, I proudly and honorably got you until time runs out," she said. "Never forget that I’m by your side in all lifetimes. I’ve already worked it out with the angels 😉 Every single blessing you have in your life you are incredibly deserving of, and I pray that your blessings continuously rain upon you."

"To one of the most spectacular and extraordinary humans I know, cheers my stunning sister! I love you my soulmate (and my swole-Mate)," Khloé concluded.

In the comments section, Kourtney shared three red-heart emojis.