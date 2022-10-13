Kim Kardashian was 'blindsided' by criticism of 'get up and work' comments

On the fourth episode of Season Two of "The Kardashians," Kim Kardashian talked about that viral moment she had with Variety in March when she told the publication the advice that she has for women in business.

While dining out with sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, Kim said that the backlash she received for saying that women need to get their “f—ing ass up and work” has really "tested" her.

"There's just been so much going on because of that Variety interview," she said. "It was like, I said what I said about people working. Do I believe in that? Yes, I believe that you have to work hard in order to do that. But I was just so blindsided by how angry people got."

"Enough people were triggered, so I want to be responsible and understanding why people feel the way that they do and I do understand that a lot of people weren't given the same opportunities as us," she continued.

Khloé, who understood where Kim was coming from, said the whole situation was "frustrating" because no matter what her sister would have said, people would "crucify her regardless."

"They're always gonna say, 'Well, what do you know? You were born with a silver spoon in your mouth.' But it's frustrating when the world doesn't want to see you for who you are and they want to always make whatever you say a personal attack," Khloé said.

Kim Kardashian arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

Kim then explained that she learned how to work hard from their mom, Kris Jenner. She noted that she really liked the way their mom hustled every day with six kids to feed, so it's unfair of people to assume that life just came easy to her.

"I think people would assume that I got everything handed to me, being on a TV show. But being on a reality show, let alone a reality show girl with a sex tape, does not open doors," she said. "And so I always felt like I had to work extra hard and harder to be taken seriously and for people to forget about my past.

Kendall added that all the "false narratives" concerning her sister have gotten "completely out of control."

"It's exhausting," Kim said.

The Skims founder even compared all the "false narratives" about her life to what's been going on in her relationship with her estranged husband, Kanye West. Lately, rumors have been surfacing that she wasn't allowing him to see their kids in the midst of their divorce.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, Camp: Notes on Fashion in New York on May 6, 2019. Andrew Kelly / Reuters

"I can't take it anymore," she said.

In order for her to handle all the gaslighting that's been going on in her life, Kim and Khloé joked that they'll send all their haters lanterns for Christmas.

"I'll send the lighter, you send the lamp," Kim joked.

"OK," Khloé laughed.