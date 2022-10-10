Kim Kardashian shares adorable video of Psalm and Chicago singing their dad’s song

Kim Kardashian's youngest kids might be the next singers in the family.

In a video posted to Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 9, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, are seen in the backseat of a car singing their father's hit, "True Love."

"OMG they are just sooooo cute I had to share!" the 41-year-old reality star captioned the clip.

The video begins with Psalm attempting to sing the song's chorus, when Chicago suddenly interrupts him to correct the lyrics.

"It's not 'don't you make me complicated,'" Chicago said, continuing the tune. "True love shouldn’t be this complicated. I thought I’d die in your arms. I thought I’d die in your..."

From his car seat holding a white stuffed animal, Psalm went right back to belting out his original lyrics, giving the camera a big smile and laugh to end the video.

The comment section was filled with remarks about the kids' cuteness, as well as people noting how similar Chicago looks to her mother.

"They are the cutest ever," Khloé Kardashian wrote.

Kardashian and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, share four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, and have proudly shared sweet moments with the kids on social media.

In July, the 41-year-old told Allure that her eldest daughter North has been working with a professional to improve her special effects makeup skills.

However, North's technique became a little too realistic, scaring her mom in a prank she played with her sister Chicago.

“She’s actually so good that I rented a house this summer, and she took all of her special effects makeup and she decided not only to prank me and do it on her and Chicago, but she made the whole room look like a murder scene,” she explained.

After the joke, Kardashian said she cleaned up the pair, but was too tired to clean the entire room at the time. Planning to so in the morning, Kardashian said her housekeeper didn't realize it was a fake crime scene.

“I had to rush out the door and go to school. The housekeeper came and tried to call the authorities and called the homeowner thinking that it was a full, real murder scene and I had to let them know that it was completely just a prank and my kids were doing special effects makeup,” she explained.