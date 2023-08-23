Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Rihanna is now a mother of two!

The "Umbrella" singer and A$AP Rocky welcomed her second child, a source close to the couple tells NBC News.

“They are enjoying this special time and overwhelmed with happiness,” the source said.

The couple are already parents to 1-year-old son, RZA.

Rihanna revealed that she was pregnant for the second time while headlining the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. Wearing an all-red ensemble, the Grammy winner placed her hands on her baby bump as she belted her greatest hits.

Rihanna performs at the Apple Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show held at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

After the performance, the superstar's reps confirmed her pregnancy to NBC News.

Prior to taking the Super Bowl stage, Rihanna said that becoming a mom inspired her to do the major show. The entrepreneur told “Extra” that motherhood made her “feel like you can take on or you could do anything.”

“I feel like it was now or never, really. There’s this weird sh-- that happens when you become a mom — that you just unleash or unlock other parts of your superpower,” she said. “I wanted to take on the challenge and I wanted to do something that would force me to get back onstage.”

The “Work” singer gave birth to her first child on May 13, 2022. It wasn’t until his first birthday that A$AP Rocky revealed their son’s Wu-Tang Clan inspired name, RZA.

While pregnant with her two children, Rihanna did not shy away from showing off her baby bump in stylish outfits. Whether it was a full denim and diamonds look, a feathered ensemble or sheer black dress at the Oscars, she took maternity style to another level.

“I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy,” she told People in February. “If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!”

“Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform,” she said. “You put some clothes on, and it’s like, when you look good, you feel good. I’ve heard that for a very long time, but it’s true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad b----.”