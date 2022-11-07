Rihanna says being a mom inspired her to say 'yes' to the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna shared what inspired her to agree to do the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2023.

In an interview with "Extra" reporter Terri Seymour, the singer and entrepreneur said motherhood makes her "feel like you can take on or you could do anything" — including the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show.

"I feel like it was now or never, really," Rihanna said. "There's this weird sh*t that happens when you become a mom — that you just unleash or unlock other parts of your superpower."

"I wanted to take on the challenge and I wanted to do something that would force me to get back onstage," the performer added.

In addition to her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime performance, Rihanna is debuting her Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 show, which premieres on Prime Video Nov. 9. The fashion show includes models Cara Delevigne and Precious Lee, as well as actors Taraji P. Henson and Sheryl Lee Ralph, who recently won an Emmy for her performance in the television "Abbot Elementary."

Rihanna is also facing backlash for including actor Johnny Depp in the 40-minute show, after his highly publicized defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

In the same "Extra" interview, Rihanna — who is the youngest woman self-made billionaire in the United States — shared how precious motherhood has been.

"It is crazy. It is amazing. It’s wild. It’s weird. It’s all of those things, all at once," she shared. "The best feeling, the best. The most love I’ve ever known. I can’t describe it. It’s new. It’s fascinating. Every step, every facial expression, every new milestone. I love it.”

The singer gave birth to her first child, a baby boy, on May 13, 2022, whom she shares with her partner and rapper A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna also shared how much she has changed since becoming a mom.

"I'm patient now," she explained in the same interview. "I thought I was getting better at patience, but this will sit you down. You are forced to be patient as a mom, as a parent, just in general."

She also shared that while "your patience goes up," as a mom "your tolerance level goes down."

Rihanna announced she would be performing at the 2022-2023 Super Bowl on Sept. 25 via Instagram, sharing a simple picture of the star's tattooed hand holding a football. Super Bowl LVII will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

As for any information on what sports and music fans alike can expect during her performance, the artist is remaining tight-lipped.

"I’m not telling you anything. Lips are sealed," she told "Extra."

Rihanna did share what viewers can expect from her upcoming Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show, telling "Extra" she "wanted to do something dynamic and ridiculous and obnoxious and almost impossible."

"I love a challenge," she added. "Obviously, I just like to work harder for some weird reason... We pulled it off."

Between working harder as a fashion designer, recording new and original music for the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" film, and preparing for her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime performance, Rihanna said her son is "on the top" of her priority list. Still, she's excited for the future.

"I’m a performer and I love it," she said.

