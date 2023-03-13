Rihanna shows off baby bump in leather and sheer dress at the 2023 Oscars

Rihanna arrived at the 2023 Oscars with her baby bump fully on display.

Rihanna arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss / AP

The “Diamonds” singer showed off her growing bump in a sheer leather gown that featured sleeves and a lengthy train.

Rihanna cradled her baby bump as she smiled for pictures on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood in Los Angeles before heading inside for her performance of “Lift Me Up.”

Fresh off headlining the Super Bowl halftime show last month, the musician will be taking the stage at the 95th Academy Awards to sing her emotional ballad from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

It will be her first live performance since her height-defying spectacle at the Super Bowl. During her halftime show, Rihanna repeatedly touched her baby bump, hinting at her pregnancy.

As fans watched her belt out a medley of the biggest hits throughout her career, many social media users speculated that the 35-year-old was pregnant with her second child.

Shortly after she left the stage, her rep confirmed to NBC News that Rihanna is expecting her second baby with A$AP Rocky.

The couple already share one son together, who was born in May 2022. The parents have yet to reveal his name.

However, the proud mom has opened up recently about how her life has changed since giving birth. In an interview with British Vogue in March 2023, Rihanna said her first few days of motherhood were “insane.”

“We came home, cold turkey, had no one,” she shared. “It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you’re a zombie for the most part.”

Speaking about her plans to have future children, she said, “My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I’m here. Girl, boy. Whatever.”

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the third time, the 2023 Oscars are broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with the red carpet starting earlier. The 2023 Oscars are available to watch on ABC and various streaming platforms.

Leading the list of nominees include “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Banshees of Inisherin.” The list of performers and presenters includes Rihanna, following her Super Bowl halftime show, and the viral Telugu-language hit “Naatu Naatu.” Follow TODAY.com for complete Oscars coverage, including this year’s winners and unexpected moments.