Rihanna posted a touching, sun-kissed moment of her two "Bajan boyz" on Instagram.

/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Rihanna is grateful for the men in her life. On July 3, the singer posted a picture of A$AP Rocky holding their son, RZA, on Instagram.

“my Bajan boyz…🇧🇧,” she captioned the photo of Rocky holding RZA over his head near a body of water with a partly cloudy sky overhead. “Bajan” refers to someone from Barbados, which is Rihanna’s native country.

Fans loved the snapshot.

“atp ima be honest, i dont care about another album. I’m so happy for sis’ happiness,” one person wrote.

“It is pure delight to see Rihanna build a powerful empire, and now reap the blessings of motherhood with a man who adores her, and their children," another person commented. "Perfect timing. God is great.”

“Be happy mama u earned it,” someone else gushed.

Rihanna and Rocky welcomed RZA in 2022 and only revealed his name in May when Rocky celebrated his birthday in Instagram post.

“WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN,” he wrote. “HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA.”

Rihanna, who revealed she’s pregnant with her second child during her performance during the Super Bowl halftime show in February, has also showed off RZA.

In March, she posted a photo and video of him watching the video for her song “Lift Me Up.” Just under a month later, she also shared a clip of her holding him.

“Look who don’t want mommy to workout,” she captioned the video.

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.