Rihanna is grateful for the men in her life. On July 3, the singer posted a picture of A$AP Rocky holding their son, RZA, on Instagram.

“my Bajan boyz…🇧🇧,” she captioned the photo of Rocky holding RZA over his head near a body of water with a partly cloudy sky overhead. “Bajan” refers to someone from Barbados, which is Rihanna’s native country.

Fans loved the snapshot.

“atp ima be honest, i dont care about another album. I’m so happy for sis’ happiness,” one person wrote.

“It is pure delight to see Rihanna build a powerful empire, and now reap the blessings of motherhood with a man who adores her, and their children," another person commented. "Perfect timing. God is great.”

“Be happy mama u earned it,” someone else gushed.

Rihanna and Rocky welcomed RZA in 2022 and only revealed his name in May when Rocky celebrated his birthday in Instagram post.

“WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN,” he wrote. “HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA.”

Rihanna, who revealed she’s pregnant with her second child during her performance during the Super Bowl halftime show in February, has also showed off RZA.

In March, she posted a photo and video of him watching the video for her song “Lift Me Up.” Just under a month later, she also shared a clip of her holding him.

“Look who don’t want mommy to workout,” she captioned the video.