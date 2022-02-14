Rihanna is well known for stunning fashion looks spanning her career, but she’s ready to welcome in a new era of style: Rihanna's version of maternity fashion.

On Friday, Feb. 11, the singer and entrepreneur stepped out at the Fenty Beauty Universe event in Los Angeles. On the red (well, technically, black) carpet, she opened up to People about how her style is evolving during the course of her pregnancy.

Rihanna celebrates Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on Feb. 11 in Los Angeles. Rich Fury / Getty Images

Rihanna said that maternity fashion can be “fun,” but also called it “a challenge” before adding, “I like it. I’m enjoying it.”

“I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy,” she explained. “If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!”

The singer isn't afraid to flaunt her baby bump, as seen here while out to late night dinner in Santa Monica, California. NYP / BACKGRID

As she continues to navigate her changing body, Rihanna also cited fashion as her main source of confidence nowadays.

“Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform,” she said. “You put some clothes on, and it’s like, when you look good, you feel good. I’ve heard that for a very long time, but it’s true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad b----.”

"It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad b—h,” Rihanna said of getting dressed up while pregnant. Gio / BACKGRID

At the same event, Rihanna spoke to E! News about her decision to wait to announce the news of her pregnancy not only to the public, but to some of her closest friends, too.

“When I first found out, it’s not real, you know?” she said. “I was like, ‘This is not for real, right?’” she said. “And then, it was and it’s almost like you don’t want to get too excited too soon because it’s great news, but you ... want to see that it’s going to see its way through. And I’m so glad that we’re this far along and now I can celebrate with everyone.”

On Feb. 13, Rihanna covered her baby bump in all red leather as she exited a dinner date with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Maciel / BACKGRID

Rihanna is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky. On Jan. 31, the couple officially went public with the news after a photo shoot in New York City. In the photos, Rihanna walked around with her long pink jacket unbuttoned, revealing her baby bump covered in jewels.

Two days later, she shared the news on her own Instagram, posting a photo as she posed to the side with her bare baby bump on full display.

“How the gang pulled up to black history month,” she captioned the post.