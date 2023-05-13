A$AP Rocky reveals name of son with Rihanna on baby's 1st birthday

A$AP Rocky has finally revealed the name of his son with Rihanna: RZA.

In an Instagram post marking RZA's 1st birthday, A$AP Rocky revealed the baby's name in the caption.

“WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN,” he wrote. "HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA."

In the post, Rocky, 34, also shared several sweet snaps of RZA and Rihanna, including a silly mirror selfie of his girlfriend holding their son as she pursed her lips, as well as a video of Rocky holding RZA and gently swaying him back and forth.

In the caption, Rocky also appeared to share the inspiration for his son's name: rapper Robert Fitzgerald Diggs of the Wu-Tang Clan, who goes by the stage name RZA.

Since quietly revealing her pregnancy and her son's birthday in May 2022, Rihanna, 35, has gushed about her baby boy on social media. RZA first made his online debut on Rihanna's TikTok in December.

For Easter, she shared several snaps of RZA playing in the grass surrounded by decorated eggs and rabbits.

In April, she also shared a video of her baby watching TV as she tries to exercise, an adorable interruption to her workout.

During her halftime show at the 2023 Super Bowl, Rihanna revealed she is pregnant with her second child by gently placing her hands on her bump mid-performance. After the show, Rihanna’s reps confirmed to NBC News that the singer and Rocky were expecting another baby.