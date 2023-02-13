Rihanna reveals she’s pregnant with 2nd baby during Super Bowl halftime show

Rihanna didn't announce new music during her anticipated Super Bowl 2023 performance ... but she did reveal another exciting new venture: Her second child.

In her all-red ensemble, Rihanna's baby bump seemed to be visible, sparking speculation on social media. At certain points during the height-defying performance, she placed her hands on her belly.

However, Rihanna did not verbally confirm pregnancy during the performance, leading people to wonder the same question: Is Rihanna pregnant?

And since she didn't spell it out, people didn't want to jump to conclusions, either.

After the performance, Rihanna's reps confirmed to NBC News that the singer and self-made billionaire was pregnant with her second child with A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky's first child, a son, was born in May 2022. His name has not been announced, but he did make his social media debut on Rihanna's TikTok in December.

The performance was reminiscent of Beyoncé revealing her first pregnancy while singing "Love On Top" during the VMAs in 2011.

Rihanna performs during the halftime show. Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

And perhaps Rihanna did take inspiration from Queen Bey: Rihanna said that ahead of her Super Bowl performance, she watched Beyoncé's routine in 2013.

“I watched Beyoncé’s halftime performances a couple times. I mean she’s a beast in a whole other level," she said on an episode of "The Process With Nate Burleson."

Rihanna said that becoming a mother encouraged her to say yes to the Super Bowl gig.

During a press conference with Apple Music on Feb. 9, per Variety, Rihanna said motherhood is what made her say yes to the gig.

“It feels like it could have only been now,” she said. “When I first got the call to do it again this year, I was like, ‘You sure? I’m three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this,’” she said.

“But when you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world. You can do anything, and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world,” Rihanna said. “So, as scary as that was ... there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all, and it’s important for me to do this this year. It’s important for representation. It’s important for my son to see that," she continued.