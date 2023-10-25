The Kansas City Chiefs are officially one game away from the 2024 Super Bowl. But making it to the championship game could raise a schedule conflict for one of the team's most famous fans.

Tight end Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, has attended more than 10 Chiefs games this season. But the final game of the NFL postseason is set just days after the singer resumes her "Eras Tour," after more than two months off.

The Super Bowl is set for Feb. 11 in Las Vegas. On Feb. 10, Swift will be performing in Tokyo, Japan, for the international leg of her "Eras Tour."

So, is it even possible for her to attend?

Factoring in a private jet and the time change between Tokyo and Las Vegas, yes, it's possible Swift could take the roughly 12-hour flight after the show and make it to Las Vegas well before kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Swift has previously said that she attends Chiefs games solely to support her boyfriend.

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she told Time in an interview for her 2023 Person of the Year honor. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

The possibility of Swift cheering at the Super Bowl started on Sept. 24, when the singer debuted her relationship with Kelce by attending her first Kansas City Chiefs game. During the game against the Chicago Bears, the pop star sat next to Kelce’s mom, Donna, in an Arrowhead Stadium suite in her signature red lip and a matching red and white jacket. She and Kelce were then spotted together leaving after the game and driving off to an afterparty in a convertible.

Swift cheers from a suite with Donna Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. David Eulitt / Getty Images

From there, Swift was spotted at the Chiefs-Jets game at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Oct. 1. Friends Sabrina Carpenter, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman and more joined the singer in the suite.

Swift and Blake Lively cheer from the stands during an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium on October 1, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

In between breaks in her "Eras Tour," Swift became a fixture at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, attending several consecutive games including the Chiefs-Broncos and Chiefs-Chargers home games in October.

She's also traveled to games in Green Bay, Wisconsin; Foxborough, Massachusetts; and Buffalo, New York.

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos on Oct. 12 in Kansas City, Missouri. Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Along the way, she's watched the game alongside Brittany Mahomes, quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, as well as Kelce's family, including brother Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce.