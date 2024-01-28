Baby, let the games begin.
The Kansas City Chiefs overcame a mid-season dip in performance and survived the postseason to make it to the AFC Championship against the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 28.
It's the type of journey football fans know all too well, but this season, the team gained some new supporters: Swifties.
After Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce debuted their relationship at the Sept. 24 Chiefs-Bears game, it sent shockwaves through the combined music and football fandoms. Swifties started learning the rules of football, and sports broadcasters dedicated time on air to discussing the singer's discography.
Her game day appearances have been met with mixed reviews, too, from early calls of Swift being Kelce's "good luck charm," to others complaining the NFL pans the camera to her too often.
Swift has seemingly shaken it all off.
“I’m just there to support Travis,” she told Time in December for her 2023 Person of the Year cover. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”
Now, she'll potentially be in Baltimore to cheer on the Chiefs for the last game keeping them from the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas.
Senior Swifties show off their swag surf for the Chiefs, give Baltimore recommendations
Taylor Swift fans at the Primrose Retirement Community in Sedalia, Missouri, recently went viral for their performance of a swag surf.
The "Silver Swifties" shared a video of their routine ahead of the Jan. 21 Chiefs-Bills playoff game. In the video, the residents wore Chiefs gear, held signs and performed their rendition of the popular stadium dance, which Swift herself went viral for earlier this year.
Then, ahead of the Chiefs-Ravens matchup, a senior living community in Maryland shared Baltimore recommendations for Swift in the event she travels for the championship game.
"Taylor Swift, welcome to our great city of Baltimore, there is much for you to do and to see here... Go Ravens!" a resident of Brightview White Marsh said in a TikTok video, before they shared recommendations for restaurants, activities and more.
Ravens coach shakes off Taylor Swift hype
Ravens coach John Harbaugh was asked about Taylor Swift at a press conference ahead of the AFC Championship on Jan. 22. Harbaugh laughed it off and said it's far from his focus.
“No, I haven’t been distracted by that at all. Hasn’t really crossed my mind at all. I can’t say it has,” Harbaugh said, before joking that he's "got some Taylor Swift songs in my phone."
The Ravens, who clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC back in December, haven't played the Chiefs in the playoffs in more than a decade, according to NBC Sports.
The game brings a major matchup between the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and the Ravens' Lamar Jackson, two of the best quarterbacks in the league. While Mahomes is the reigning Super Bowl champ, Jackson is a finalist — and favorite — to win MVP this year, per ESPN.
Travis Kelce channeled his ‘Reputation’ era with his arrival in Baltimore
Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs arrived in Baltimore Jan. 27 ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship game.
Kelce and his teammates were filmed getting off the plane in their game day fits, with the tight end wearing all black, from his beanie to his suit.
"he’s on his way to announce rep tv," one fan responded to the Chiefs' video, referring to Taylor Swift's highly anticipated re-recording of her sixth studio album, "Reputation," often associated with the colors black and green and snake imagery.
The Chiefs leaned into the "Reputation" connection by posting a video of Kelce, aka @killatrav on Instagram, arriving to the game with a caption featuring lyrics from Swift's song, "...Ready For It?"
"Knew he was a Killa first time that we saw him," the team wrote on X.
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship timeline: A refresher
Swifties likely remember Sept. 24 as the day the love story between Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and singer Taylor Swift took off.
It wasn't until months later, in Swift's Time magazine cover story as 2023 Person of the Year, that fans learned the true timeline of their relationship.
It all started when Kelce discussed attending one of Swift's "Eras Tour" concerts in Kansas City on his podcast, "New Heights," back in July. The tight end revealed that he tried to meet the singer and even make a move on her — by giving her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.
Swift revealed in December that they "started hanging out right after that." While rumors about a potential romance swirled for months, it wasn't until the Chiefs-Bears game in September that they were publicly linked.
"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard-launch a first date," Swift told Time.
As for what happened next? Click here for an extremely detailed breakdown of the relationship between Swift and Kelce.
How to watch the AFC Championship, featuring the Chiefs and Ravens
The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens have made it to the AFC Championship, the last game keeping either team from a coveted spot in the 2024 Super Bowl, set for Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.
The AFC Championship game is set for a 3 p.m. ET kickoff on Jan. 28. The game will be broadcast on CBS and available to stream on Paramount +. The matchup will occur at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Due to the Ravens' status as the No. 1 seed in the conference, the team received home field advantage.
The AFC Championship will be immediately followed by the NFC Championship between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers at 6:30 p.m. on Fox.