Baby, let the games begin.

The Kansas City Chiefs overcame a mid-season dip in performance and survived the postseason to make it to the AFC Championship against the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 28.

It's the type of journey football fans know all too well, but this season, the team gained some new supporters: Swifties.

After Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce debuted their relationship at the Sept. 24 Chiefs-Bears game, it sent shockwaves through the combined music and football fandoms. Swifties started learning the rules of football, and sports broadcasters dedicated time on air to discussing the singer's discography.

Her game day appearances have been met with mixed reviews, too, from early calls of Swift being Kelce's "good luck charm," to others complaining the NFL pans the camera to her too often.

Swift has seemingly shaken it all off.

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she told Time in December for her 2023 Person of the Year cover. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Now, she'll potentially be in Baltimore to cheer on the Chiefs for the last game keeping them from the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Follow along for live updates.