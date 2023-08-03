Taylor Swift to bring ‘Eras Tour’ to more US cities and Canada

Taylor Swift’s enormously popular “Eras Tour” is adding some dates.
The “Anti-Hero” singer announced Aug. 3 on her Instagram page that she is adding additional U.S. dates in 2024 as well as half a dozen shows in Toronto, with Gracie Abrams as the opening act.
“Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era 😝 Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams!” Swift wrote. “Verified fan registration for all shows is open now — visit TaylorSwift.com for more information.”
Here are the dates that have been added:
- Oct. 18, 2024: Miami, Hard Rock Stadium
- Oct. 19, 2024: Miami, Hard Rock Stadium
- Oct. 20, 2024: Miami, Hard Rock Stadium
- Oct. 25, 2024: New Orleans, Caesars Superdome
- Oct. 26, 2024: New Orleans, Caesars Superdome
- Oct. 27, 2024: New Orleans, Caesars Superdome
- Nov. 1, 2024: Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium
- Nov. 2, 2024: Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium
- Nov. 3, 2024: Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium
- Nov. 14, 2024: Toronto, Rogers Centre
- Nov. 15, 2024: Toronto, Rogers Centre
- Nov. 16, 2024: Toronto, Rogers Centre
- Nov. 21, 2024: Toronto, Rogers Centre
- Nov. 22, 2024: Toronto, Rogers Centre
- Nov. 23, 2024: Toronto, Rogers Centre
The U.S. leg of “The Eras Tour,” which has featured a literal earthquake-type response from fans, as well as a huge thank-you gift from Swift to truckers, was supposed to wrap up Aug. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles before Swift heads to Mexico to begin a set of international dates that will take her to South America, Asia, Australia and Europe through 2024.
The tour kicked off on March 23 in Glendale, Arizona, and had been scheduled to end Aug. 17, 2024, in London before the new dates were added.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau previously requested for the singer to stop in his country through a pun-filled plea on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
“I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer,” he said on July 5, referencing several of her songs. “We hope to see you soon.”