Justin Trudeau, on behalf of all Canadian Swifties, issues plea to Taylor to bring her tour to his country

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau awarded himself another prestigious title: leader of the Canadian Swifties.

On July 5, Taylor Swift announced more international dates for her Eras Tour, which will now continue until August 2024 and include over 50 stops overseas.

Her tweet included information about concert dates in cities across the pond, like Paris, London and Dublin. She also previously tweeted a list of performances scheduled in South America and Australia.

But, so far, it appears the 33-year-old singer will not play any shows in Canada.

After seeing that his fellow Canadians were left out, Trudeau issued a plea to the “Lavender Haze” singer on behalf of all the Swifties up north who are desperate to see Swift live.

He decided to reference a few of her hits in his clever tweet.

“It’s me, hi,” he began in his reply to Swift’s announcement, quoting lyrics from “Anti-Hero.”

Trudeau continued to show off his knowledge of her music catalog by mentioning the “1989” track “I Know Places.”

The 51-year-old politician wrote, “I know places in Canada would love to have you.”

“So, don’t make it another cruel summer,” he said, a nod to her recent single from her “Lover” album. “We hope to see you soon.”

Some Twitter users did not appreciate his public request.

“This is SOOOO cringe,” one person said.

Others supported his efforts.

“FINALLY, MY PRIME MINISTER SPEAKS,” one Swiftie wrote.

Another fan complimented the musician’s global star power and tweeted, “Taylor princess of the world collecting requests for her presence from world leaders left and right.”

According to Billboard, Swift has not performed in Canada since she visited the country for her 2018 “Reputation” stadium tour.

While Canadians will have to wait and see if Trudeau’s plea works, other Swifties celebrated seeing their countries on the list of tour dates.

The Grammy winner was also enthusiastic about taking the Eras Tour worldwide. In her tweet on July 5, Swift said, “Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour.”

She revealed that Paramore — whose lead singer Hayley Williams will be featured on the vault track “Castles Crumbling” on “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” — will open for her.

“Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming???” Swift wrote.

Following the Ticketmaster debacle last year, international fans who are hoping to purchase tickets will have to pre-register first to be eligible for pre-sales and regular sales.

Fans can find more information about the new dates and sale times on Swift’s website.