Taylor Swift announced the first leg of "The Eras Tour," her first set of live performances since she toured for her 2017 album, "Reputation," in 2018.

Swift said in a tweet the tour will be "a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!)."

The first set of dates are at stadiums across the U.S., including two nights in Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Philadelphia and more. Swift said international dates will be announced soon.

A slew of acts will be supporting Swift on specific dates throughout the tour, including Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams, and OWENN.

To get tickets, fans will need to register through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program by Nov. 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Registered fans will receive a unique code to purchase tickets on Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. local time.

Swift had previously announced a tour for her 2019 album "Lover," though she had to cancel the dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Previous "Lover Fest" ticket holders will receive preferred access to the presale if they register using the same Ticketmaster account, according to a press release.

Tickets cost between $49 and $449, according to a press release. VIP packages start at $199 and go up to $889.

The news comes a day after Swift became the first artist with all 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, with "Anti-Hero" taking the top spot.