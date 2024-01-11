The NFL playoffs are here. Eighteen weeks of regular season games among the league's 32 teams have given way to 14 squads who've qualified for the postseason in the hopes of winning Super Bowl 58, which will be played Sunday, Feb. 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Baltimore Ravens are the top seed in the AFC, while the San Francisco 49ers are the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The NFL playoffs will be played over the course of the next four weeks, culminating in the Super Bowl.

The games kick off Jan. 13 with the wild card round when the Cleveland Browns visit the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET in a game that will air on NBC. After that, the Kansas City Chiefs host the Miami Dolphins at 8 p.m. ET in a battle that will stream on Peacock. (Peacock is owned by TODAY.com’s parent company, NBCUniversal.)

Three more games will follow on Jan. 14 and one more on Jan. 15, setting the stage for the following weekend's divisional round when four games will be played. The conference championships will be played Jan. 28, with the winner of each contest qualifying for the Super Bowl.

Which teams are in the NFL playoffs?

The AFC and NFC send seven teams apiece to the playoffs, with each top seed earning a bye in the opening wild card round. Here's a look at all the teams taking part in this season's playoffs.

NFC playoff seeds

(1) San Francisco 49ers

(2) Dallas Cowboys

(3) Detroit Lions

(4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(5) Philadelphia Eagles

(6) Los Angeles Rams

(7) Green Bay Packers

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have their eyes on winning the Super Bowl. Ron Jenkins / Getty Images

AFC playoff seeds

(1) Baltimore Ravens

(2) Buffalo Bills

(3) Kansas City Chiefs

(4) Houston Texans

(5) Cleveland Browns

(6) Miami Dolphins

(7) Pittsburgh Steelers

Lamar Jackson is considered by many to be the presumptive NFL MVP this season. He leads a strong Ravens squad into the playoffs. Ryan Kang / Getty Images

What's the schedule for this year's playoffs and how can I watch the games?

The games are spread out among NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox, ESPN and, for the first time ever, Peacock, which will broadcast the Miami Dolphins-Kansas City Chiefs game (a rematch of their Nov 5. battle, which the Chiefs won, 21-14). That game will also air on NBC in local markets.

The playoff schedule is not yet set beyond the wild card games.

Here’s a look at the entire playoff schedule. All times Eastern.

Wild Card

Saturday, Jan. 13

(5) Cleveland Browns at (4) Houston Texans, 4:30 p.m. (NBC)

(6) Miami Dolphins at (3) Kansas City Chiefs, 8 p.m. (Peacock)

Sunday, Jan. 14

(7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

(7) Green Bay Packers at (2) Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. (Fox)

(6) Los Angeles Rams at (3) Detroit Lions, 8 p.m. (NBC)

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have been one of the NFL's most exciting teams the last several years. Can they finally deliver the franchise's first Super Bowl title? Cooper Neill / AP

Monday, Jan. 15

(5) Philadelphia Eagles at (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 20 — Two games. Matchups/times TBA.

Sunday, Jan. 21 — Two games. Matchups/times TBA.

Conference Championship

Sunday, Jan. 28 — AFC Championship. Matchup/time TBA. Game broadcast on CBS.

Sunday, Jan. 28 — NFC Championship. Matchup/time TBA. Game broadcast on Fox.

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 11 — Super Bowl 58. Matchup TBA. Game broadcast on CBS.