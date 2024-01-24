Kelce brothers reveal how Taylor Swift, Kylie Kelce reacted after Jason’s shirtless moment

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Jason Kelce appearing shirtless at the Kansas City Chiefs divisional road playoff game last week against the Buffalo Bills is one of the signature moments of the NFL season. His wife, though, may not have been too into it.

On the Jan. 24 episode of their “New Heights” podcast, his brother, Travis Kelce, noted the cameras didn’t show Kylie Kelce to let people see her reaction.

“I don’t think she was happy about it, to be honest with you,” Jason Kelce said.

Jason Kelce (shirtless, in the center) emerged as one of the stars at the Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills playoff game. Kathryn Riley / Getty Images

“I’m not going to lie. I gave Kylie a heads up,” he continued. “The moment we got into the suite, I said, ‘I’m taking my shirt off and I’m jumping out.’ She’s like, ‘Jason, don’t you dare.’ I’m not asking for permission. I’m doing this.”

Jason Kelce said his wife was focused on meeting Taylor Swift, who, as the seemingly the entire world knows, is dating his brother.

“And she was already telling me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor, so she’s like, ‘Do not — be on your best behavior,’ Jason Kelce said.

He said his antics, which even caught the attention of one of the three kids he and his wife have, were simply par for the course.

Taylor Swift's first meeting with Jason Kelce, at Buffalo's Highmark Stadium. Al Bello / Getty Images

“I was like, ‘Kylie when I met you, the first day I met you, I was blacked out drunk ... at the bar.’ This is part of the charm, the Jason Kelce charm,” he said. “I want to make my best first impression. I want to make my best first impression. This is my best chance.”

Travis Kelce said all seemed to work out in the end.

“Tay said she absolutely loved you,” he said.

Jason Kelce also made one little girl's day when he picked her up to show her to Swift. Travis Kelce also compared his brother’s behavior to the famous “Old School” scene where Will Ferrell goes streaking.

“If some of these Bills Mafia would have said, ‘We’re going streaking, I was full in on the Bills Mafia,” Jason Kelce said, referring to the popular nickname given to die-hard Bills fans. “I would have been right there with them."

Jason Kelce also said he can’t remember what happened to his shirt, noting he first wanted to take it off at the tailgate he attended but then realized when he got to his suite that he could jump out of it, making it the ideal moment to do the deed.

“And if I take my shirt off, then I’m outside and I’m part of the Buffalo Bills pageantry and it was something about the entire day,” he said.

“I got caught up in the magic of Bills Mafia. It is electric. The energy, the shenanigans and I’m like, ‘I gotta have my shirt off at some point’ and I didn’t get to do it beforehand. And I can’t just take my shirt off in the box. Like, who takes his shirt off in the box? It’s heated. You’re not really doing it.”

Travis Kelce recapped the events of the day by noting his brother celebrated one of his touchdowns by taking off his shirt and jumping out of his suite.

“I watched this and it was pure pandemonium,” Travis said.

“If you don’t run for president, this all is just going to go to waste. It looks like a political campaign,” Travis added.