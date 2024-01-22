'Dads boobs are showing': Jason Kelce shares daughter’s reaction to his shirtless stunt

Showing support for family shirts so good.

Jason Kelce’s brrr-illiant reaction to brother Travis Kelce scoring a touchdown in the low temperatures during the Kansas City Chiefs playoff victory over the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 21 did not go unnoticed by his family.

Jason Kelce was caught on camera without a shirt, wearing only a pair of pants and a red cap while gripping a drink in his right hand.

“Buffalo is awesome, the energy is contagious. Such an incredible experience!!” he captioned a photo on X that showed a text message reading, “Ellie said ‘Dads boobs are showing’!”

Ellie most likely refers to Jason Kelce’s daughter Elliotte, 2, the middle of the three daughters he shares with wife Kylie McDevitt Kelce. They also have Wyatt, 4, and Bennett, who will be 11 months old on Jan. 23.

Jason Kelce’s celebration quickly went viral. Even the Chiefs had some fun with it.

“NO. I HYPE MAN,” the team captioned a clip of him.

Fans at Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium appeared to love Jason Kelce’s antics. His "New Heights" podcast that he does with his brother posted a video of him getting into the spirit of the game by jumping into the stands.

He also attended a pregame tailgate at the stadium with fans.

Jason Kelce even managed to steal the spotlight from Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, although he and the "Cruel Summer" singer did spend some time together and chat each other up.

A shirtless Jason Kelce was one of the stars when his brother's Kansas City Chiefs visited the Buffalo Bills in the AFC playoffs. Kathryn Riley / Getty Images

Swift appears to be knee-deep in her Chiefs red era, given that Travis Kelce played a big part in the team’s heart-stopping 27-24 win, hauling in two touchdown passes (sending fans into a frenzy after he made a heart gesture after one of them) and catching five passes total for 75 yards. Incidentally, those were his first touchdown receptions since Nov. 20 when the Chiefs lost to Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles, 21-17.

The Chiefs now head to Baltimore to face the Ravens in the AFC championship game Jan. 28 at 3 p.m. on CBS, which should give Jason Kelce plenty of time to find something nice to wear.