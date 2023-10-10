Jason Kelce's 7-month-old daughter, Bennett, attended her first football game with her family.

On Oct. 9, Kelce's wife, Kylie McDevitt Kelce, shared a picture of her, Kelce and their three kids, including baby Bennett, who wore an Eagles t-shirt at the game.

She captioned the post, "We were celebrating a 4th birthday when the Birds went 4-0. It was also Bennie’s first game (outside of my body)."

Kylie's post comes nearly a week after she and Kelce celebrated oldest daughter Wyatt's 4th birthday, with a mermaid-themed party.

"Happy Fourth Birthday to our sassy, opinionated, sweet, empathetic, and intelligent Wyatt!" Kylie captioned the pics on Instagram.

Read on to learn more about Kelce and Kylie's three kids.

Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce

On Oct. 2, 2019, the Kelces welcomed their first child, daughter Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce.

Two months after she was born, Kylie took her to an Eagles game to watch her dad play. On Instagram, she said, "Wyatt got to experience her first Dallas sucks chant yesterday... it was a proud mom moment. 🦅."

By 2023, Wyatt appeared to love the team even more. In January, Kelce shared a cute video of his daughter singing an Eagles chant at home in her bed.

"Apparently Wyatt is pretty pumped about the Eagles win last night too," he wrote. "Woke up to her singing the entire fight song this morning in her crib."

"So cute!!! What a little doll!" one person commented.

Then, in February, Wyatt was spotted at another Eagles game. But this time, she was cheering on her father at the Super Bowl while his team took on the Kansas City Chiefs. While the Eagles didn’t win, Wyatt still appeared to have a good time at the game.

In a video that Kylie posted of Wyatt at the game, you can see Wyatt standing up in the crowd and dancing along to Rihanna's amazing halftime performance.

When someone told Wyatt that she did a "good" job dancing, Wyatt then happily turned towards the person off-camera and nodded her head yes.

For Wyatt's fourth birthday, her parents threw her a mermaid-themed party. To commemorate the occasion, Kylie shared pics of the moment on Instagram and said, their daughter is becoming one "sassy, opinionated, sweet, empathetic, and intelligent" kid.

Elliotte Ray Kelce

On March 4, 2021, the Kelces welcomed their second child, daughter Elliotte, into the world.

In September 2020, Kylie revealed she was pregnant with her little girl when she shared a photo of Wyatt holding an apple in her hands.

"Another apple joining the Kelce family tree," she wrote on Instagram.

When Elliotte arrived, Kelce announced the birth by sharing a picture of her baby girl wrapped up in a blanket.

In another post, Kylie shared a picture of Elliotte smiling on Instagram and said she was "the best thing to come out of 2021."

For Elliotte's second birthday, her mom shared a cute video of Elliotte seeing her father's face on a t-shirt that was hanging up in a store.

"That's da da," Elliotte adorably said in the clip.

Bennett Llewellyn Kelce

On Feb. 23, 2023, the Kelces welcomed their third daughter, Bennett, into the world.

According to Kylie, Bennett was "8lbs. 5oz. and 21 inches long" at the time of her birth.

When Bennett arrived, Kylie shared a picture of the little girl sleeping in a floral outfit.

"Yesterday little lady #3 joined us," she wrote on Instagram.

Like her older sisters, Bennett is growing up to be an Eagles fan. In October 2023, she went to her first Eagles game with her family and was dressed in a cute Eagles t-shirt.