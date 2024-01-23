Jason Kelce took the world by storm when he went shirtless while watching brother Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs in frigid Buffalo on Jan. 21. It didn’t faze the star tight end in the least, though.

Travis Kelce learned about his brother’s unusual choice of outfit after the game and had no trouble believing it.

“There was a certain shirtless fan up in your box. Does your brother ever surprise you?” Westwood One Sports radio reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala asked the Chiefs star shortly after the Chiefs beat the Bills.

“My brother was shirtless?” Travis Kelce replied

“Nah, it doesn’t surprise me one bit. Doesn’t surprise me one bit. I love that guy and every time we’re not on the field together, we’re always rooting for each other.”

In a thrilling back and forth game that the Chiefs won, 27-24, Jason Kelce electing to go without a shirt stole the show.

He celebrated one of his brother’s two touchdown receptions by cheering with his shirt off. The sight was such a shock that one of the three daughters he shares with wife Kylie McDevitt Kelce, was stunned.

A shirtless Jason Kelce whips the fans into a frenzy while watching the Chiefs take on the Bills in the playoffs. Kathryn Riley / Getty Images

Jason Kelce shared a text message on X that said, “Ellie said ‘Dads boobs are showing’!” That likely referred to daughter Elliotte, 2. The couple also has Wyatt, 4, and Bennett, 11 months.

Jason Kelce may have looked like a bit of a mad man jumping into the stands while cheering on his brother, but he was also a good guy at the game, hanging out with fans at a tailgate outside the stadium beforehand and chatting with his brother’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

He also lifted up a girl named Ella Piazza, 8, who was attending her first NFL game and brought a sign in the hopes of seeing the pop star.

"We're going to show this to Taylor real quick," he said, as he hoisted her up and carried her to the box where the "Cruel Singer" was sitting.

“He was so kind to her,” Ella’s mom, Jessica Piazza, told TODAY on Jan. 23. “I was just so thankful that he gave her the chance to see Taylor because she was — she was standing up there at the top of the bleachers with her sign just waiting and hoping and so brave — she climbed all the way to the top.”

Fans will have to wait a few more days to see if Jason Kelce can somehow top himself.

The Chiefs travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens in the AFC Championship with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. The game will air on Sunday, Jan. 28 on CBS at 3 p.m. ET.