Jason Kelce hints at attending Chiefs-Bills game to cheer on brother Travis Kelce

Though Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles were knocked out of the NFL playoffs, the offensive lineman may have found a silver lining.

When asked about his plans for the immediate future, Jason Kelce pointed to his brother's team's bid for the Super Bowl.

“That’s one of the beauties of the offseason,” he said at a press conference Jan. 17. “It’s unscheduled. Obviously, my brother (Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce) is still in the playoffs. I don’t get to watch him very often. Maybe I’ll get an opportunity to go watch one of those games this week."

The Chiefs play next on Jan. 21 against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Jason and Travis Kelce pose for a photo at a Phillies game in October. Gabriella Ricciardi / MLB Photos via Getty Images

Jason Kelce's attendance would follow Travis Kelce's appearance at an Eagles game earlier in the season. During the Chiefs' bye week on Oct. 14, the tight end made his public debut with girlfriend Taylor Swift, stepping out in New York City for a date and a "Saturday Night Live" cameo.

Then on Oct. 15, Travis Kelce hopped over to East Rutherford, New Jersey, for the Eagles game against the New York Jets. The Chiefs star was spotted on the sidelines and in the stands cheering on his brother. (Swift did not attend that Eagles-Jets game.)

Jason Kelce's potential appearance at the Chiefs-Buffalos game could mark another exciting moment for fans if he's photographed with Swift. While the Eagles player has participated in plenty of conversations about his brother's girlfriend on the "New Heights" podcast, they have not yet been seen together.

The singer has notably met Donna Kelce, Jason and Travis Kelce's mom; the two have been photographed in the player's box chatting, laughing and sharing hugs during Chiefs games.

Donna Kelce recently spoke with TODAY.com about Jason Kelce's legacy with the Eagles. After the Eagles' season-ending loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reports surfaced that Jason Kelce had told his teammates he would retire.

“It’s exciting to see how Philadelphia has embraced him,” Donna Kelce said. “Jason is a special individual, where, you know, somebody telling him he can’t do it is a fire that drives him.”

Jason Kelce addressed rumors of his retirement on the Jan. 17 episode of "New Heights" and said nothing was definite.

“I don’t know what next year is going to look like with the team,” he said. “I just want to make sure everybody knows how much I love and respect and appreciate the effort and energy they put into the year.”