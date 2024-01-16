Before Jason Kelce announced his retirement, mom Donna Kelce talked to us about his career

"That was it," she tells TODAY.com. "Once they got to a certain size, I couldn't do anything."

The brothers have "always been close," she says.

"If somebody said something bad about their brother, they would be the first to defend them," she says.

But they also felt a sense of "sibling rivalry" growing up.

"There just is, you're constantly fighting in the pecking order, and that's just the way families are," she says. "I think a lot of people try to stop that. But some of it's kind of good because you get to understand how to relate to people."

They stopped physically fighting when they were in high school.

"Once they were the same height and the same weight, it was done, because it was equal, and they were going to hurt each other," she says. "There's always one fight, and it's the last one."

Donna Kelce brings cookies to her sons Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce during the 2023 Super Bowl opening night. Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs won their first playoff game on Jan. 13, beating the Miami Dolphins 26-7. The next day, the Eagles were knocked out of the playoffs.

Donna Kelce attended both games.

Tailgating, Taylor Swift and the paparazzi

To celebrate the football postseason, Donna Kelce is partnering with Heluva Good! dips for a big game countdown calendar with seven days of recipes — including one of her own. After all, the key to a successful tailgate is the food, she says.

Partnerships like this one are just one of the ways the famous NFL mom has interacted with fans directly.

"Everybody that's come up to me has been very gracious, very supportive, and they tell me that they love my boys," she says. "What mom doesn't want to hear that?"

Donna Kelce, who knows a thing or two about tailgating and food, partnered with Heluva Good! Dip to create a calendar helping fans count down to the Big Game. Courteous Heluva Good!

Her sons first started playing sports when they were 3 years old, beginning with soccer. By this point, she says she doesn't get nervous before their games.

"It's just second nature. This is just a part of their life. I enjoy it. I have fun," she says. "There's no ritual, really. I'm not very superstitious."

She does have one consistent game-day habit.

"I like to let them know that I'll be watching and wish them good luck," she says.

Even looking back on their first playoff games, Jason's in 2013 and Travis' in 2016 — she remembered feeling more "surprised."

"When they were growing up, they were on teams in high school that weren't really winning teams, so it was very exciting," she says.

She's described the year of 2023 — which started with their Super Bowl runs and ended with her son Jason's relationship with Taylor Swift — as a "great ride."