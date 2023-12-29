Taylor Swift spent Christmas Day cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. Are her New Year's Eve plans similar?

The Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals — without star quarterback Joe Burrow — on their home field at Arrowhead Stadium Dec. 31. The Bengals QB is out for the season because of a wrist injury.

While the "Anti-Hero" singer has attended four of the last Chiefs games, neither Swift nor Kelce have publicly commented on if she'll attend the upcoming game.

Swift is on break from her international "Eras Tour" until Feb. 7, when she kicks off her 2024 run of shows in Tokyo. She'll play four shows in the capital city, concluding Feb. 10 — the day before the 2024 Super Bowl.

Kickoff for the Chiefs-Bengals game is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Both teams are going into the game fighting to clinch their bids for the playoffs, which start Jan. 13.

The Chiefs and Bengals last played during the 2023 AFC championship Jan. 29. A last-minute field goal led the Chiefs to a 23-20 victory, putting the team in the Super Bowl. They went on to also defeat the Philadelphia Eagles by three points, 38-35.

A sign referring to Taylor Swift is seen in the stands during the first half of the Chiefs-Raiders matchup Dec. 25. Ed Zurga / AP

Swift and Kelce started hanging out before the NFL season began, but the singer first attended a Chiefs game on Sept. 24, when the team played the Chicago Bears.

In total this season, Swift has attended eight Chiefs games, and the team's record with Swift in attendance is 5-3. But Kansas City's recent losses have reversed early murmurings of Swift being Kelce's good luck charm.

Swift last attended the Christmas Day matchup between the Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders alongside her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, and her brother, Austin, who fittingly dressed up as Santa Claus.

Taylor Swift attends the Chiefs-Raiders game wearing a Santa Claus hat next to her brother, Austin. Charlie Riedel / AP

Swift wore all red with a matching Santa Claus hat emblazoned with a giant 87 — Kelce's jersey number — echoing a headline-making friendship bracelet she wore during the Chiefs-Chargers matchup Oct. 22.

The Raiders defeated the Chiefs 20-14.