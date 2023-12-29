Travis Kelce reveals the thoughtful Christmas gift from Taylor Swift’s brother

Travis Kelce. Taylor Swift and her family spent Christmas together in a game-day celebration (one that ended in a tough loss for the Kansas City Chiefs) — and Travis Kelce is sharing a bit about the gifts exchanged between them.

Swift's parents, Scott and Andrea, attended the Chiefs match-up at Arrowhead Stadium against the Las Vegas Raiders, along with her brother, Austin, who was in disguise as Santa.

In the Dec. 29 episode of “New Heights,” Travis Kelce's podcast with brother and fellow NFL player Jason Kelce, a special guest, Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce, said she was curious about the mystery man dressed as Santa.

"I was going to say, whoever wore the Santa suit?" she wondered.

"That was Austin Swift," Travis Kelce replied.

"That was a full commit, and I respect that," Kylie Kelce said, to which Travis Kelce agreed.

"It was a full commit," he said. "He killed it."

But apparently, Austin Swift didn't just wear the costume for the game. He was still in character when giving Travis Kelce his Christmas gift, even pulling it out of the Santa sack.

“He actually made me feel like a child, because his gift to me was straight out of the bag,” Travis Kelce said. “And handed me a VHS of my favorite football movie of all time: 'Little Giants'”

“No way,” Jason Kelce said. "Way to go, Santa.”

"That's awesome," Kylie Kelce said.

Taylor Swift alongside brother Austin, dressed as Santa, at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Day. Charlie Riedel / AP

At the Dec. 25 game, both Taylor and Austin Swift's hats were in support of the Chiefs and Travis Kelce. She had Travis Kelce's jersey number, 87, embroidered on her hat, and her brother had "Chiefs" written on his.

The NFL posted a video of X of the singer and her brother entering Arrowhead Stadium together on Christmas Day.

"Santa arrived with a very special guest," the caption wrote.

Upon hearing Travis Kelce's wholesome Christmas gift exchange with his girlfriend's brother, Swift-Kelce fans took to X to share their enthusiasm.

"Austin Swift MVP of the week- giving Travis his favorite football movie on VHS," one X user wrote.

Fans also speculate that it was Taylor Swift who told her brother that Travis Kelce's favorite movie is "Little Giants."

"Not Austin Swift whipping out Trav’s favorite football movie on VHS out of his Santa sack — that means that Taylor told him what Trav’s favorite movie was Kelceswifts are just too cute," a X user wrote. "I love these families."

"austin swift gifting travis his FAVORITE movie on vhs cause he’s family, iktr," another X user shared.