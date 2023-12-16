Will Taylor Swift be at the Chiefs-Patriots game?

As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship continues to grow stronger, fans are eager to know if she'll be at Kelce's next game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

So far, Swift has attended six Chiefs games this season, and every time she's spotted at a game, she seems to be her cheering Kelce on from a luxury box.

While the singer hasn't publicly shared her intentions to go to the Chiefs-Patriots game, the odds are looking pretty good for her to make an appearance at Gillette Stadium. Swift is currently on break from her sold-out Eras Tour, which picks back up again in Tokyo, Japan, in February, so she'll have ample time to attend the game and once again cheer her beau.

Taylor Swift reacts during the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Unlike her previous romance with Joe Alwyn, which was notably more lowkey, Swift, who was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year on TODAY on Dec. 6, told the outlet that she's not interested in keeping her new relationship with Kelce under wraps.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she said. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Swift also shared when her relationship with Kelce actually started, after many fans thought she and the Cheifs' tight end began dating around the time she went to his first game on Sept. 24. Swift said she began talking to Kelce right after he "very adorably put me on blast on his podcast."

In the July 26 episode of Kelce's “New Heights” podcast, he said he tried to ask out Swift by attending one of her concerts and gifting her a friendship bracelet with his number on it.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead stadium after an NFL football game between the Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Oct. 22, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel / AP

However, he said he didn't get the chance to do it because she doesn't talk to anyone before or after her shows to conserve her voice.

"I was disappointed," he said at the time.

After hearing about his romantic gesture, Swift said they "started hanging out right after that."

“So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other," she told Time. "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple.”