Chiefs auction off Travis Kelce-signed jerseys inspired by his relationship with Taylor Swift

For the Kansas City Chiefs, loving Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's new relationship is burning red.

The team is currently auctioning off two jerseys signed by the star tight end with his number 87 until Christmas Day. But where the last name "Kelce" is usually emblazoned across the back, these jerseys have a twist — they feature two popular iterations of Swift and Kelce's "ship" name, or a word combining a couple's names.

One of the jerseys features the name "Swelce," a combination of their last names, while another reads, "Traylor," for Travis and Taylor.

Are you Team Swelce? Chiefs Bids

Or, Team Traylor? Chiefs Bids

The jerseys are available on a website called Chiefs Bids, an auction platform for fans to bid on worn and autographed merchandise from the players, according to the Chiefs website.

Both jerseys are custom and signed by Kelce, and signatures are verified by a certificate or sticker authentication, the item descriptions state.

As of 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 24, the highest bid on the "Swelce" jersey was $370, while the "Traylor" version stood at $295.

Mania over the new couple reached new heights after Swift's surprise appearance at Arrowhead Stadium Sept. 24, when the singer was spotted cheering on the Chiefs alongside Kelce's mom, Donna.

She went on to attend six more games, most recently on Dec. 17 at Gillette Stadium when the Chiefs defeated the Patriots 27-17.

Swift later revealed in an interview with Time that by the time she attended that first September game, her and Kelce were already a couple.

Fans have given the couple several ship names, including Traylor and Swelce. Other popular portmanteaus include Tayvis and T².