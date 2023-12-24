Will Taylor Swift be spending Christmas Day in Kansas City?

Swift's beau Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 25 in a 1 p.m. ET matchup at Arrowhead Stadium.

Neither Swift nor Kelce have publicly commented on whether or not she'll be at the upcoming game.

Taylor Swift cheers on the Chiefs in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Dec. 17 alongside friends Brittany Mahomes and Ashley Avignone. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Swift has cheered on the Chiefs at their last three games while on a break from her “Eras Tour,” which will pick back up on Feb. 7, 2024, in Tokyo.

In total, the Grammy-winning artist has attended seven Chiefs games this season after the couple went public with their romance at the end of September.

The last game the singer attended was at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 17 when the Chiefs faced the New England Patriots.

Swift attended the game with her father, Scott Swift, and a group of her friends including Brittany Mahomes, Alana Haim and Ashley Avignone.

In a recent episode of Kelce’s podcast “New Heights,” which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce, the tight end commended Swift for shrugging off boos from the crowd when she was shown on the Jumbotron at the Chiefs-Patriots game.

“There might’ve been a few Brads and Chads that were booing, but for the most part everybody was screaming their f---- tail off,” he noted, referencing a quote from Swift’s Time magazine interview for 2023 Person of the Year.

When it came to attending Kelce’s games, she told the magazine, “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

While the singer and NFL star have remained mum about their holiday plans, Kelce recently teased to People that his Christmas “will be a fun one,” despite having to work.

But the Chiefs tight end isn’t the only member of the family who will be working on Christmas Day.

His older brother, a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, also has a game on Dec. 25 scheduled for 4:30 pm ET. Due to their competing work schedules, he said that Christmas in the Kelce household will be celebrated a little late this year.

“My brother sent me a text and said he’s going to be celebrating afterwards,” Kelce told the outlet, adding that he also plans to celebrate afterward, or on his next day off.