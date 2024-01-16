Jason Kelce's brilliant NFL career appears to have come to an end.

The future Hall of Famer told his Philadelphia Eagles teammates after a season-ending, 32-9 playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 15 that he has decided to retire, league sources told ESPN. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo also reported the news.

NBC News has reached out to the Eagles and Kelce's representatives but has not received an immediate response.

Following the game, the star lineman declined any questions about whether he was retiring.

"Not today," he told reporters who approached his locker.

Kelce was seen blinking back tears and hugging teammates on the sideline near the end of the loss in Tampa Bay to the Bucs.

Kelce, 36, is considered one of the best centers in NFL history. He was a six-time All-Pro in his 13 seasons, and the other five centers who earned that honor are all in the Hall of Fame.

His decision comes after a bitter end to the season for the Eagles, who started 10-1 and then lost six of their last seven games. The brutal finish comes one season after they lost a last-second thriller to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

The high point for Kelce was a Super Bowl title with the Eagles in the 2017 season.

Kelce has also drawn notice for the popular podcast "New Heights," which he co-hosts with his younger brother, Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce.