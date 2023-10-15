Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stepped out in New York Oct. 14. Now their fans wonder if a trip to MetLife Stadium is on their agenda.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end's brother Jason Kelce plays the New York Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Oct. 15. Kick-off occurred just before 4:25 p.m. ET.

The game is a historic one for Jason Kelce. Sunday's game marked the center's 145th consecutive start in a regular season NFL game — the longest streak in Eagles history, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Fox game commentators said at the start of the second quarter that Swift did not appear to be in the crowd.

Swift and rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce were photographed holding hands, arriving at dinner in Manhattan and attending the "Saturday Night Live" afterparty. The two made cameos for the show's Season 49 premiere.

Swift herself is a self-proclaimed Eagles fan, which raised fellow fans' eyebrows when she first appeared at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on the Chiefs Sept. 24, as the team defeated the Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl.

Jason Kelce himself pointed this out in July after his brother revealed he tried — and initially failed — to shoot his shot with the singer by giving her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

“She probably just hasn’t gotten over the Super Bowl yet. She’s a big Eagles fan, so maybe she just made something up and just didn’t want to talk to you,” he told Travis Kelce on the "New Heights" podcast in July.

Even if Swift and the Chiefs tight end prove a no-show, MetLife Stadium welcomed an essential Kelce-Swift duo: Jason Kelce and running back D'Andre Swift.

Present or not, the rumored couple were not absent from the minds of fans on game day.

On social platforms like X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, users were quick to express their hope for seeing them in public again with memes of Pete Davidson from the Oct. 14 episode of "Saturday Night Live."

One of the skits focused on the NFL's obsession with the rumored relationship and starred host Davidson as a sideline reporter dedicated to covering Swift's gameday appearances, decked out in a pink cowboy hat and "Eras Tour" merch.

"So far, no blondie," Davidson said in the skit. "Starting to wonder why I'm even here."

"sooooo Taylor and Travis aren't at the Eagles game?" one user wrote on X.

"Choosing to believe that taylor and travis just got stuck in traffic on their way to the eagles game," another tweeted with a GIF of the meme.