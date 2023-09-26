Everyone is so caught up in the alleged Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift romance that they may have missed the other Kelce-Swift relationship.

Kelce’s brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, plays alongside running back D’Andre Swift. The Eagles themselves couldn’t help but get on board the hype train with a short clip of Jason Kelce and D’Andre Swift on the sidelines together that the team posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly before “Monday Night Football” on Sept. 25.

“Our favorite Kelce x Swift duo,” the team wrote on the video.

“It hits different,” the Eagles captioned the post, which appeared before they ran their record to 3-0 with a 25-11 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Swift, who is in his fourth year in the NFL, was originally drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2020. He was traded to the Eagles this past offseason, and, much like his pop star counterpart, this Swift is also a superstar, ranking second in the NFL in rushing yardage.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, meanwhile, sent tongues wagging last weekend when she was spotted watching the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Chicago Bears at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium, while sitting with Kelce’s mother. The tight end and “Anti-Hero” singer were then spotted leaving the stadium together, further adding to the speculation they are indeed a couple. A source close to Swift told NBC News the two are hanging out, and a representative for the singer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kelce caught a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes during the Chiefs’ 41-10 dismantling of the Bears. The All-Pro quarterback said he was aware Swift was in attendance.

“I heard she was in the house,” the quarterback said in response to a question about the pop star and his teammate in a postgame interview Sept. 24.

“I felt a little bit of pressure, and so I knew I had to get it to Trav,” Mahomes said.

And while the “Blank Space” singer appears to be cozying up with Travis Kelce, Swift, who hails from West Reading, Pennsylvania, has admitted she roots for the Eagles. In her 2020 track “Gold Rush,” she sang about her “Eagles T-shirt hanging from the door.”

She confirmed she was referring to the Philadelphia Eagles during a concert at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia — where the Eagles play — in May.

“Guys, like, c’mon. I’m from Philly. Of course it’s the team,” she said during the show in a video that was shared by the NFL.