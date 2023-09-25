Taylor Swift is rumored to be dating the Chiefs' Travis Kelce, but she’s actually an Eagles fan

Does Taylor Swift have a new favorite NFL team?

The “Anti-Hero” singer has previously proclaimed her love for the Philadelphia Eagles, but it seems she may have switched her allegiance this season to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Or, at least, to one of the Chiefs in particular.

Swift further fueled the romance rumors about her and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce when the pair were spotted leaving Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, together after the Chiefs' win against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24.

Swift cheered on Kelce during the game while sitting alongside his mom, Donna Kelce, in the team's club seats.Donna Kelce's other NFL star son, Jason Kelce, of course, plays for the Eagles.

Both of Donna Kelce's sons faced off against each other when the Chiefs beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl earlier this year.

Swift revealed she was an Eagles fan in her 2020 song "Gold Rush" when she sang about her "Eagles T-shirt hanging from the door."

The West Reading, Pennsylvania, native confirmed that the T-shirt in question was paying tribute to the football team — and not the classic rock act — during a sold-out concert at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia last May.

“Guys, like, c’mon. I’m from Philly. Of course it’s the team," she told the cheering crowd in a video shared by the NFL.

Swift has also been known to wear a custom Eagles jersey in the past, according to ESPN.

While it may have stung Eagles fans to see Swift suddenly donning Chiefs red while cheering for a different Kelce during Sunday's game, the team's fans seemed to believe she acted as a good luck charm.

"Looks like @tkelce is running towards a win with @taylorswift13 and Mama #kelce upstairs watching! Go @Chiefs," one wrote on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

"The collab the world needs in 2023," wrote another who hashtagged the post #kelce, #swift and #tothemoon.

Even Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed that Swift's presence at Arrowhead pushed him to play his best.

“I heard she was in the house,” Mahomes said in response to a question about the "Midnights" singer and his teammate in a postgame interview with Fox.

“I felt a little bit of pressure, and so I knew I had to get it to Trav,” Mahomes said.

The QB added that Kelce's creative footwork on the field helped the team to score.

“He does his own thing and just makes up a route, and I throw it to him,” Mahomes said. “I think he wanted to get in the end zone just as much as all the Swifties wanted him to.”