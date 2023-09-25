Patrick Mahomes 'felt a little bit of pressure' for Travis Kelce to score with Taylor Swift watching

Patrick Mahomes says Swifties got him on board to get Travis Kelce a touchdown at a Kansas City Chiefs game Taylor Swift recently attended — as if he had a choice.

"I heard she was in the house," the quarterback said in response to a question about the pop star and his teammate in an on-field, postgame interview following Kansas City's crushing 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears Sept. 24.

"I felt a little bit of pressure, and so I knew I had to get it to Trav," Mahomes said.

The “Midnights” singer sat in a suite box next to Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce. Both of them shared animated reactions throughout the game, including Swift banging on the glass at one point.

Taylor Swift with Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, at the Kansas City Chiefs game Sept. 24. Cooper Neill / Getty Images

Kelce ran a short route to the end zone in the third quarter and caught a pass from Mahomes. Swift celebrated the touchdown. Her appearance marks the latest evidence that fans are using to fuel rumors that the two are dating. A source close to Swift told NBC News that the singer and Kelce are hanging out.

A representative for Swift did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.

Mahomes added that Kelce's creativity with his route helped secure the touchdown, too.

"He does his own thing and just makes up a route, and I throw it to him," Mahomes said. "I think he wanted to get in the end zone just as much as all the Swifties wanted him to."

Fans still credit Swift for influencing Kelce's touchdown.

"Taylor running football plays now, too," someone shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Can’t believe taylor swift scored a touchdown," another wrote, also writing: "Taylor swift is a great football coach."

"He had to show out for Taylor," another said.

In the postgame press conference, Mahomes complimented Swift on her success and said he hopes to meet her one day.

"She's a pop star. She's a tremendous singer, tremendous at everything she does. I haven't gotten to meet her, but I guess if she ends up being with Travis, then I'll probably meet her at some point. Seems like a good person, so hopefully I get to meet her one day," he said.

Mahomes said Kelce told him a couple days before the game that Swift may come, but the quarterback didn't think the superstar would actually show up.

"He told me at the last minute," Mahomes said. "There's some things with Trav where he kind of just says it, and you don't know if it's true or not. He says it so calmly."

"He was just like, "Oh, yeah, I think she's coming to the game ... this weekend,' and just moved about his business," Mahomes described.

Kansas City's head coach, Andy Reid, joked in his postgame press conference that he introduced the two.

"You know what — I've met her before," he said.

"I set them up," he added with a smile.

Swift and Kelce were seen leaving the game together and later shared a car ride in a convertible.