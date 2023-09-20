Taylor Swift just announced 5 more songs ‘from the vault’ — but what does that mean?

Taylor Swift's upcoming re-recording of her album “1989” won’t just consist of updated vocals on hits like “Blank Space” and “Style.”

Each re-recording also features tracks that didn’t make it onto the initial album. These songs are dubbed “From the Vault,” otherwise known as her “vault tracks.”

On Sept. 20, Swift announced the titles of the five vault tracks from "1989 (Taylor's Version)":

“Slut!”

“Is It Over Now?”

“Now That We Don’t Talk”

“Say Don’t Go”

“Suburban Legends”

The vault tracks are songs written from the time in her life that she produced each album. As they weren't released as a single or album, they were metaphorically locked away in her musical vault, now released as a "surprise" to fans for each "Taylor's Version" re-recording.

Here's everything to know about Swift's vault tracks.

What is a 'vault' track, and what does it have to do with 'Taylor's Version'?

In November 2020, after the master recordings of Swift's first six albums were bought and sold by controversial music executive Scooter Braun, Swift said that she would be re-recording those albums, promising that she had "plenty of surprises in store."

Fans learned of some of those surprises when she announced her first re-recording, "Fearless," featuring new cover art and the label of "Taylor's Version," in February 2021. In a message on social media, she shared that the album would feature “6 never before released songs from the vault.”

In her post, she revealed that these songs “almost” made it onto the original album, but were cut for various reasons.

“I’ve decided I want you to have the whole story, see the entire vivid picture, and let you into the entire dreamscape that is my ‘Fearless’ album. That’s why I’ve chosen to include 6 never before released songs on my version of this album. Written when I was between the ages of 16 and 18, these were the ones it killed me to leave behind,” she shared.

Her subsequent re-recordings, 2021's "Red (Taylor's Version)" and 2023's "Speak Now (Taylor's Version), also featured several vault songs.

Vault tracks often feature guest artists

To add to each surprise, so far, at least two vault tracks from each album re-recording has included a guest artist.

For "Fearless," those guest artists included Maren Morris and Keith Urban. On "Red," Swift was joined by Chris Stapleton, Phoebe Bridgers and Ed Sheeran. Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy lent their voices to "Speak Now."

However, there are no guest artists featured on "1989 (Taylor's Version)," according to the track listing posted by Swift Sept. 20.

Swift teases the vault songs with brain games

The week before Swift confirmed the titles of the vault tracks for "1989 (Taylor's Version," she broke Google.

Eagle-eyed Swifties spotted that if they enter "Taylor Swift" into the search bar, an image of a blue vault appeared (for some), which led users to a series of word puzzles — fittingly 89 in total. According to a Google blog post, if internet users solved a collective 33 million puzzles, the singer would "unlock" the vault and learn the names of the tracks inside.

Many users were unable to access the brain teaser however, and Google tweeted Sept. 19 that "the vault is jammed."

When Swift officially shared the track listing for "1989 (Taylor's Version)," she thanked fans for "playing along."

"I can’t wait for this one to be out, seriously. Thank you for playing along, sleuthing, puzzling and making these reveals so much chaotic fun (which is the best kind of fun, after all)," she wrote on Instagram.

She similarly teased the track titles of "Red (Taylor's Version)" with a vault. On Aug. 5, she released a video of a red vault opening and releasing several puzzles, which when unscrambled, revealed the names of the 10 vault songs for the re-recording.

She released one vault track as a single

While most of Swift' vault songs dropped as part of an album re-release, there's one exception.

In May, "You're Losing Me" was initially announced as a special perk exclusive to Swift's stop on the "Eras Tour" at Metlife Stadium, available for purchase as a bonus track on a "Midnights" deluxe edition CD. The song was later available for digital download on her website.

The deluxe album included new versions of "Karma" and "Snow on the Beach," featuring Ice Spice and Lana Del Rey, respectively, as well as "You're Losing Me" — a "vault" track, from her "Midnights" writing sessions. "Midnights" was released in October 2022.

"You're Losing Me" sent Swifties spiraling, as its release coincided with reports of Swift's breakup with longtime partner Joe Alwyn. The song told a devastating story of a relationship disintegrating, with lyrics like: "I wouldn’t marry me either / A pathological people pleaser / Who only wanted you to see her."

All of Taylor Swift's 'from the vault' songs

In total, Swift has released more than 20 vault songs. Here's a list, broken down by album.

"Fearless" (Taylor's Version) (2021)

"You All Over Me" (featuring Maren Morris)

"Mr. Perfectly Fine"

"We Were Happy"

"That's When"

"Don't You"

"Bye Bye Baby"

"Red" (Taylor's Version) (2021)

"Better Man"

"Nothing New" (featuring Phoebe Bridgers)

"Babe"

"Message In a Bottle"

"I Bet You Think About Me" (featuring Chris Stapleton)

"Forever Winter"

"Run" (featuring Ed Sheeran)

"The Very First Night"

"All Too Well" (10 Minute Version)

"Speak Now" (Taylor's Version) (2023)

"Electric Touch" (featuring Fall Out Boy)

"When Emma Falls in Love"

"I Can See You"

"Castles Crumbling" (featuring Hayley Williams)

"Foolish One"

"Timeless"

"1989" (Taylor's Version) (releases Oct. 27)

