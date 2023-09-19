Taylor Swift fans have another riddle to solve.

Swift released a new video on Instagram Sept. 19 showing a vault seemingly floating in a sky surrounded by birds.

From the vault, the letters and symbol "T-S-!-U-L" fly out, along with one set of quotation marks.

"You can tell me when the *search* is over… if the high was worth the pain," she captioned the post, a play on the lyrics from her song "Blank Space."

The video is seemingly a reference to the upcoming "1989 (Taylor's Version")" album, which will drop on Oct. 27. With each new version of her re-recorded albums, Swift has released several new songs that didn't make the original record. Those songs, she says, are "from the vault."

What Taylor Swift fans think the letters mean

Fans immediately took to social media to debate what Tuesday's message could be, with many thinking the letters spelled out "slut!" or "lust!"

"I’m so sure it’s “SLUT!” It makes so much more sense with the apostrophes and the exclamation, also the narrative that ppl made up of her at the time," one commenter on Reddit wrote.

"It’s almost certainly 'LUST!', but I’d give anything for a song called 'SLUT!' from her," another person commented.

"If it didn’t have the quotes and exclamation point I’d say lust," someone else responded. "With those: one hundred percent 'SLUT!'"

How Google factors into all *this*

For fans anxious to see what the message means, Google is apparently here to help with a campaign it launched with Swift on Sept. 19.

If a user searches “Taylor Swift” in the Google search bar, the search engine says a blue vault will appear. Fans can click on it to solve one of the word puzzles. There are 89 puzzles to solve in total. If fans can solve a collective total of 33 million puzzles (Swift is 33), she will reveal the upcoming track titles.

“Dying to see how this one ends? We promise that the wait isn’t gonna be forever, but the prize will definitely be worth the pain,” a Google release reads. “Cause darling, we’re a Swiftie dressed like a search engine.”

On that note, two TODAY.com editors attempted to do this but were not presented with a blue vault. TODAY.com has reached out to Google to find out why the vault does not appear for some but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The last time Taylor Swift teased new tracks this way

It's not the first time Swift has teased her followers with a puzzle before revealing tracks "from the vault." On Aug. 5, 2021, she shared a similar video with another puzzle for her "Red (Taylor's Version)" album.

While performing at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Swift announced on Aug. 9 that her next re-recorded album would be "1989," which she originally released in October 2014.

At the time, she also shared to social media that this was her "FAVORITE" re-record and that there'd be five songs from the vault.

“The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27,” she posted. “To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”

Swift has been re-recording and releasing her first six albums after Big Machine Records sold the masters in 2019 to Scooter Braun, who later sold them to a private equity firm. Swift was vocal about her disapproval of the sale, and announced that she would re-record all those albums she initially made with Big Machine.