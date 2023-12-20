Travis Kelce is impressed at how Taylor Swift shrugged off the bad blood from "a few Brads and Chads" who booed her when she appeared on the Jumbotron during the Kansas City Chiefs' game at the New England Patriots' stadium last weekend.

The Chiefs superstar spoke with older brother Jason Kelce on the newest episode of their "New Heights" podcast about his girlfriend blowing a kiss to the crowd after enduring a chorus of boos when she was shown sitting in a suite in a Chiefs hat watching the game.

“They showed Taylor at the game, and you don’t see an entire home team fan base go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team’s colors," Kelce said on the podcast. "It just shows you how amazing that girl is. They went absolutely insane when they showed her on the screen."

He then alluded to Swift's comments in her Time Person of the Year profile about appearing at Chiefs games to cheer on Kelce. The appearance in New England marked the seventh time this season the music megastar has been spotted at a Chiefs game.

"I’m just there to support Travis,” she told Time. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Kelce appreciated how she handled the jeers from them during a game the Chiefs won 27-17 over the home team, even if they were getting on his nerves.

"There might’ve been a few Brads and Chads that were booing but for the most part everybody was screaming their f---- tail off," Kelce said.

"I was trying to keep it cool. I was like, don’t show your cards, don’t show your cards," he said. "It was fun. Shoutout to the Patriots, New England. She’s on record saying that stadium is one of the funnest that she’s played at. So for them to show her is, I guess, showing her some love. Shoutout to the Patriots for doing that.”

The Patriots took that line from Swift and posted it on the Jumbotron as they showed her.

"Gillette Stadium is the most joyful place on Earth’ — Taylor Swift,” the message read.

The moment didn't elicit a joyful response, but Swift played it cool, waving her hand and blowing a kiss while seated between Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and her dad, Scott Kingsley Swift, who was clad in a Chiefs sweater.

It was Scott Swift's first time appearing at a Chiefs game in support of his daughter's boyfriend.

“Full Chiefs gear,” Kelce said about Scott Swift's outfit on the podcast. “It’s kind of looking real nice on him. It's a swaggy, vintage joint. He’s rocking it. And he seems to be enjoying himself. Everybody seems to be enjoying themselves right there."