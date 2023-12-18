Taylor Swift was met with boos when she was shown on the Jumbotron at Gillette Stadium while she took in the Kansas City Chiefs game at the New England Patriots on Dec. 17. She managed to shake it off, though.

Yes, a chorus of boos rained down on the global pop icon, who was on hand to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs as they took down the Patriots, 27-17.

“’Gillette Stadium is the most joyful place on Earth’ — Taylor Swift,” read a message on the Jumbotron.

As the boos thundered around the stadium, the “Cruel Summer” singer kept it cool. She gently waved her hand and blew a kiss, while looking over at Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, seated to her right, while Swift’s dad, Scott Kingsley Swift, sat to her left.

While she may been rooting for the opponent, even the Patriots embraced Swift attending the game.

"It’s her — hi!," the team captioned a video of her on X, alluding to her song "Anti-Hero."

Swift doesn’t see too concerned with the public’s opinion of her attending Kelce’s games and how much she has been captured by cameras.

“There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” she told Time magazine when it named her its Person of the Year.

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she added. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift, and Scott Swift cheer while watching the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots play on Dec. 17, 2023 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Kathryn Riley / Getty Images

Of course, Swift isn’t always all smiles or OK with letting things roll off her back.

During one play in the game against the Patriots, she was caught jumping out of her seat and perhaps saying some not-so-family friendly words when Kelce was pushed to the ground in the end zone (even if he may have flopped a little).

With Swift in attendance, Kelce had a relatively pedestrian game by his standards, hauling in five catches for 28 yards. He hasn’t scored a touchdown in his last four games and hasn’t cracked the 100-yard receiving barrier since his team lost to brother Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 20.

Swift has now been spotted at seven Chiefs games this season, each time in box seats. The team next plays on Christmas Day when it hosts the Las Vegas Raiders.