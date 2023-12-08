Jason Kelce tears up while presenting Eagles teammate with award nomination: ‘Proud of you’

Jason Kelce has nothing but love for teammate Lane Johnson.

Kelce gushed while speaking to the offensive tackle after Johnson learned he is the Philadelphia Eagles 2023 nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

On Dec. 7, the Eagles posted a video on X featuring Kelce speaking to Johnson during an offensive line meeting on Oct. 11 when the team surprised Johnson with the news of his nomination.

“This award, a lot of the time, just goes to someone who gives a bunch of f------ money to a charity and does a bunch of (expletive) out in the f------ open,” Kelce said.

“That ain’t you. And we all know that. But that doesn’t take away what you mean to the guys in this room and this building, these people. That’s why they f------ nominated you, because everyone finally f------ sees who you are.

“And when I think of a man, I think of somebody who weathers the ups and downs in life, how you move forward. You’re doing better than I’ve ever seen, and it’s so f------ awesome to see. I know it ain’t all been perfect all the time, but there ain’t a f------ in the NFL that represents that better than you, alright? That’s important for you to hear,” he continued, while getting choked up.

At the end of the clip, Kelce gives Johnson a big hug and says, "So proud of you, man."

Fans were blown away by Kelce’s speech.

“Jason wears his heart on his sleeve man, I love that guy,” someone commented.

“Jason Kelce getting the speech off is the definition of true toughness,” another person wrote.

“I’m not crying. You’re crying,” another fan commented.

“Chills man,” someone else wrote.

Lane Johnson (left) and Jason Kelce (right) share a moment after a win over the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on Nov. 5, 2023 in Philadelphia. Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images

Johnson has been an advocate for mental health awareness and has invited families who have lost relatives in military action to Eagles games.

“As I’ve gotten older, it’s a tremendous honor to reach out and give back and it brings me joy to bring joy to others,” he said on the team's website.

First handed out in 1970, the award was renamed Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 1999 in honor of the late star Chicago Bears running back.

“Each team nominates one player who has had a significant positive impact on his community,” the NFL says. “Representing the best of the NFL’s commitment to philanthropy and community impact, 32 players are selected as their team’s Man of the Year and become eligible to win the national award.”

The winner receives a $250,000 donation to a charity of his choice from the NFL Foundation and Nationwide. This year’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award winner will be announced live during the NFL Honors on Feb. 8 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.