Who was Taylor Swift sitting with at the Chiefs-Patriots game?

Taylor Swift wasn't alone when cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs matchup against the New England Patriots.

The “Midnight Rain” singer brought her dad, Scott Kingsley Swift, to the luxury box seats at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 17, along with a few other friends.

She sported a winter hat in Chiefs colors red and white, along with a Chiefs gray sweatshirt and her signature red lip. Meanwhile, her dad donned a red and black Chiefs sweater.

Taylor Swift hugs dad Scott Swift at the Chiefs-Patriots game Dec. 17. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Swift was also at the game with Brittany Mahomes, longtime friend and fashion consultant Ashley Avignone, singer Alana Haim and one of her backup singers Melanie Nyema.

Taylor Swift reacts to the game with dad Scott Swift, Ashley Avignone, Brittany Mahomes and Alan Haim. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

The Chiefs beat the Patriots 27-13 Sunday afternoon, making a big return after losing their past two games to the Green Bay Packers and the Buffalo Bills. The team's next game is on Christmas Day against the Los Vegas Raiders.

The singer hasn't revealed whether or not she'll attend the Dec. 25 game, but she's currently on break from her "Eras Tour." She'll begin performances again in February in Tokyo, Japan.

Swift has now been spotted at seven Chiefs games, each time sitting in box seats and typically accompanied by friends or joining Kelce's family.

After Kelce made is interest known, Swift initially broke the internet when she attended the Chiefs matchup against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24, watching with his mom.

Immediately following her appearance, fans began buzzing with questions of whether the two were dating. In an interview for Time magazine after she was named Person of the Year, Swift gave more clarity into the timeline of their relationship.

The Chiefs tight end previously revealed on his “New Heights” podcast, which he hosts with brother Jason Kelce, that he attempted to gift Swift a friendship bracelet with his number on it during her Kansas City tour stop.

However, he wasn't able to give it to her because Swift doesn't meet with anyone before or after shows in order to conserve her voice.

But she heard about the romantic gesture and told Time that they “started hanging out right after that.”

“So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she told Time. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple.”