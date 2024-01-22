Jason Kelce had a spirited reaction to his brother Travis Kelce scoring a touchdown during the Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills playoff game.

After the Chiefs tight end caught a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes and ran to the endzone, Jason Kelce was spotted cheering from a suite with his shirt off.

The Philadelphia Eagles center, wearing a red beanie and nothing else above his torso, screamed in celebration.

"NO. 1 HYPE MAN," the official X account for the Chiefs posted with the clip.

After, fans in the stadium captured Jason Kelce jump out of the suite and walk through the stands, still shirtless against the nearly 20-degree weather at Highmark Stadium.

Swift meanwhile celebrated the moment hugging people with her in the suite. Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, could be seen in the background watching her husband's antics, wearing a chagrined smirk.

"Jason Kelce. Man of the people. His wife Kylie in the very back looking unsurprised," one user wrote on X.

The star-studded crew for the Chiefs-Bills game included Jason and Kylie Kelce as well as the NFL brothers' mom, Donna Kelce.

The game marks the first public meeting among Travis Kelce's girlfriend and his brother, though Jason Kelce has participated in several conversations about the singer on their "New Heights" podcast.

Fans were thrilled at seeing the group all together.

"Taylor swift and Kylie Kelce being together just solved all the problems in my life," one person posted on X.

Jason Kelce was able to attend the game after his own NFL schedule cleared. The Eagles lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 15, 32-9.