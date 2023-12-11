Fans spiral after NFL announcer Tony Romo calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce’s ‘wife’

When it comes to football, Tony Romo has a reputation for being able to predict the future.

Does the same skill apply to romantic futures?

Romo, a CBS commentator and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, referred to Taylor Swift as Travis Kelce’s wife during the Dec. 10 match between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

Romo quickly followed up with, "Err, I'm sorry, girlfriend." Commentator Jim Nantz replied, "Not yet."

Taylor Swift attends the Chiefs-Bills game Dec. 10. Jamie Squire / Getty Images

While a quick mistake, the slip-up was enough to send Swifties — the nickname given to Swift's fan base — running to react on social media. As one person put it on X, "I screamed."

The moment has already led to memorable memes.

Some speculated as to whether there was something Romo knew that the rest of us don't. Others decided they liked the sound of "Travis Kelce's wife," even if it was a mistake.

"It sounded kinda nice if I'm being honest," one X user wrote.

People put stock into Romo's predictive powers. "Tony Romo has made a TV career out of knowing what will happen next. He may have just done it again," another wrote.

Or, perhaps Romo merely expressed the public's collective desires: "All of America wants them married," an X user wrote.

Others pointed to Swift's 2022 track "Lavender Haze," which addresses public speculation about her relationships.

"All they keep askin’ me (all they keep askin’ me)/ Is if I’m gonna be your bride/ The only kind of girl they see (only kind of girl they see)/ Is a one-night or a wife," Swift sings.

One X user posted a text message reacting to the broadcast moment that read, "they need to play lavender haze at half time."

TODAY.com has reached out to reps for Swift and Kelce for comment.

Swift has been romantically linked to the Chiefs tight end since July, when he tried, and failed, to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it.

In a recent Time Magazine cover story, Swift confirmed the two were already a couple by the time she attended her first Chiefs game in September.

Attending a total of six Chiefs games so far, Swift's appearances have become a fixture of fascination. She's worn matching clothes with other WAGs, like Brittany Mahomes. She's chatted with Kelce's parents. And her expressions often go viral.