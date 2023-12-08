Will Taylor Swift be at the Chiefs-Bills game?

This week's Taylor Swift day — er, we mean NFL Sunday — has fans wondering if she'll be back in Kansas City to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10. The "Eras Tour" performer has attended all but one of Kelce's home games since her first appearance Sept. 24. She's attended a total of five games now, for which the Chiefs are 4-1.

Swift is currently on break from her tour, which resumes February in Tokyo, so she's potentially available to attend Sunday. Neither she nor Kelce have publicly commented on if she'll be at the game.

Ahead of the game, fans are wondering if another celebrity might be in the house for the Chiefs-Bills game: actor and singer Hailee Steinfeld, who's rumored to be dating Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Steinfeld appeared to attend a Bills game in October, after the pair sparked romance rumors in May. TODAY.com has reached out to Steinfeld for comment on the upcoming game.

It wouldn't be Swift and Steinfeld's first meeting. In 2015, the "Pitch Perfect 2" actor appeared in the music video for "Bad Blood," which was recently rereleased on "1989 (Taylor's Version)."

Taylor Swift and some of the stars of her "Bad Blood" music video at the MTV VMAs in August 2015. MARK RALSTON / AFP via Getty Images

"who needs the super bowl when you could have hailee steinfeld and taylor swift at the bills vs chiefs game on dec 10," one fan posted on X.

Swift last attended the Chiefs’ Dec. 3 game against the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin. Gymnast Simone Biles was there, too, to support her husband, Packers safety Jonathan Owens.

The "Love Story" singer's attendance at Chiefs games has become expected. Swift confirmed their relationship in an interview with Time celebrating her 2023 Person of the Year honor.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she told Time, describing the beginning of their relationship. “We started hanging out right after that."

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple," she added.