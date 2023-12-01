Will Taylor Swift be at the Chiefs-Packers game?

Taylor Swift fans have become enchanted with Kansas City Chiefs games recently in the hopes of catching a glimpse of their favorite singer.

Swift has attended four games so far this year to cheer on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Now, all eyes are on Swift this weekend to see if she'll attend the Chiefs' away game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Dec. 3.

The last game Swift attended was Oct. 22 when the Chiefs hosted the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead Stadium after the Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers game Oct. 22. Charlie Riedel / AP

The Grammy winner is currently on a break from her record-breaking "Eras Tour," so Swift is likely available to attend the Chiefs-Packers game. She recently appeared in London on the red carpet of Beyoncé's "Renaissance" film premiere Nov. 30.

But, of the four Chiefs games she's attended so far, only one has been an away game. Swift attended the Chiefs-Jets matchup with her close friends Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and more in New Jersey, a hop and a skip away from her home in New York.

Neither Kelce nor Swift have said if she'll attend the game, but it's the talk of the town in Green Bay.

Local reporters in Wisconsin asked Packers quarterback Jordan Love if he expects to see the "Anti-Hero" star in the building.

"We’ll see," Love told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I’m not sure if she will be or not (in Green Bay).”

"I don't listen to much Taylor Swift," he added.

The Packers are used to having a superstar in the building. Safety Jonathan Owens is married to Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. She previously told TODAY in October that she plans to attend the game Dec. 3.

“I actually would be going to that game,” she said with a smile, acknowledging the possibility that her and Swift could be at the same game together.

Swift's previous attendance at games correlated to a better performance from Kelce, the Associated Press reported in October. In the four games Swift attended, Kelce averaged 108 yards receiving, a significant increase from the games she missed.

“Taylor can stay around as long as she want," Chiefs coach Andy Reid joked Oct. 22.