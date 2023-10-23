Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes' friendship is Instagram official.

Brittany Mahomes, who is married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, posted a photo of her posing with Swift and two other Kansas City Chiefs WAGs, Paige Buechele and Lyndsay Bell, amid Swift's rumored rumance with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Brittany Mahomes' Instagram photo. Pictured: Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, Lyndsay Bell and Paige Beuchele. @brittanylynne via Instagram

The photo came two days after the trio were spotted leaving Swift's Tribeca apartment, the same day the Chiefs defeated the Miami Dolphins in the NFL's first-ever match in Germany.

Between Instagram posts and New York nights out, a friendship appears to be in blossom between Swift and the mom of two. Here's what to know.

September 2024: Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift are first spotted together

Swift first sent Chiefs and NFL fans into a frenzy when she attended the Chiefs’ win over the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24.

Ahead of Kansas City’s next game, an eventual win over the Jets at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, Swift and Brittany Mahomes were spotted out to dinner together in New York City as they got acquainted.

Brittany Mahomes has been absorbed into a group of Swift’s friends that also includes Selena Gomez, Zoe Kravitz, Lively, Turner, the Haim sisters and producer Jack Antonoff, as further meetups demonstrate.

Oct. 1, 2023: Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift are first seen at a game together

The duo were first spotted at a game together when the Chiefs played against the New York Jets on Oct. 1. In addition to Brittany Mahomes, Swift was also seen with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner and Hugh Jackman that night.

During the Chiefs 19-8 victory against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium Oct. 12, the “Blank Space” singer and Brittany Mahomes also popped up on the broadcast celebrating together.

They were seen hugging during the first half and later celebrating a touchdown. Kelce also had a big game, with Patrick Mahomes finding him for nine catches for 124 yards in the victory.

Oct. 22, 2023: They debuted a handshake

The two were seen celebrating in style after a touchdown during the Kansas City Chiefs' 31-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 22 as they cheered on Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs at large.

Following a 46-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the second quarter, Swift and the wife of the quarterback broke out a new handshake in a scene shown on the broadcast.

They started with two slaps with the front of their right hands, followed by two slaps with the back of their hands, and then Swift pulled Brittany Mahomes toward her for a finishing move.

A new BFF handshake was officially born, although it looked like the two had put in some practice beforehand so they could nail it when it came time during the game.

Swift and Brittany Mahomes were also seen cheering together at other parts of the win over the Chargers. Brittany Mahomes was often holding one of her two children with Patrick Mahomes, daughter Sterling, 2, and 11-month-old son, Bronze.

Brittany Mahomes holds her daughter, Sterling, 2, as she celebrates with Taylor Swift during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 22, 2023. David Eulitt / Getty Images

And possibly wore matching jewelry

Brittany Mahomes and Swift appear to have ties that go beyond that gesture. TikToker and gemstone wholesaler Julia Hackman Chafé observed that Swift and Brittany Mahomes appeared to be wearing matching jewelry at the game.

Chafé identified Swift wearing the necklace from Cartier's Juste un Clou collection. Brittany Mahomes had a bracelet from the same collection. Both the necklace and bracelet appear to be shaped like a nail, the Juste un Clou's signature look.

Are these matching bracelets and necklaces? Getty Images

In addition to the Cartier piece, the pop megastar added another new wrinkle on Oct. 22 by wearing one of her signature friendship bracelets that featured a heart and the number 87, which is Kelce’s jersey number.

Nov. 4, 2023: Brittany Mahomes joins Swift for a night out with Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and more

Swift's friend group reconvened on a New York November night. Flanked by longtime friend Selena Gomez and new friend Brittany Mahomes, Swift led the way out of a restaurant, where photographers captured images.

Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez on Nov. 4. Gotham / GC Images

In the pictures, Swift holds their hands. Sophie Turner and Gigi Hadid hung back, a few steps behind.

Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Sophie Turner together in NoHo. Gotham / GC Images

Nov. 5, 2023: Brittany Mahomes is pictured leaving Swift's house

Several wives of Kansas City Chiefs players, along with Brittany Mahomes, were photographed leaving Swift's New York home on Nov. 5, the same day Chiefs played the Miami Dolphins in Germany.

“WAGs” is shorthand for shorthand for wives and girlfriends of high-profile sportspeople.

Brittany Mahomes is married to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Paige Buechele is former Chiefs primary backup quarterback Shane Buechele’s wife. Lyndsay Bell is married to Chiefs tight end Blake Bell.

Nov. 6, 2023: Brittany Mahomes posts a photo of her and Swift

Seeming to confirm the gathering on Nov. 5, Brittany Mahomes posted a photo of her with Swift, Paige Buechele and Lyndsay Bell, the other women photographed leaving Swift's home.