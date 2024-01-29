For someone who’s in the headlines a lot, Taylor Swift sure knows when to let someone else have the spotlight.

After boyfriend Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 17-10, in the AFC championship game Jan. 28 to advance to the Super Bowl, the “Cruel Summer” singer celebrated with him on the field, but took a step back at one point to let him soak in the moment with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

“You keep your shirt on this time or what?” Travis Kelce asked his brother as they shared a hug in a video posted on Instagram by the Chiefs, while a crowd surrounded them. Travis Kelce was, of course, referring to how his brother went shirtless while he attended the Chiefs’ previous playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

As they continued to talk, Swift, standing a few feet behind Travis Kelce, can be seen slinking away.

Fans were quite impressed with Swift — who has been a consistent presence at Chiefs games this season — letting the Kelce brothers have their space in such a glorious moment.

Taylor Swift (right) watches as Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce hug following the Chiefs victory over the Baltimore Ravens to advance to the 2024 Super Bowl. Julio Cortez / AP

“As a non Swiftie, Taylor backing up to give the boys their moment is one of the most respectful of and classy things I’ve seen. Respect,” one person wrote.

“The way she steps back to let it be about a moment between brothers. High EQ,” someone else commented.

“As a non Swiftie, the way Taylor steps back to let the moment be about what it should be, the NFL and Travis Kelce is a such a loving, classy, respectful thing to do. Nicely done,” another person commended Swift.

Taylor Swift (right) was among the throng of people watching the Kelce brothers celebrate on the field. Rob Carr / Getty Images

“Everyone will bash Taylor (not a swiftie) but she saw a moment this between brothers and stepped away,” someone else chimed in. “I watched it multiple times because I didn’t catch it at first. She doesn’t chase the spot light, it focuses on her unnecessarily.”

“You see how Taylor stepped back so they can have a moment? Love them,” gushed another fan.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift did get some time together to celebrate. Patrick Smith / Getty Images

The spotlight is bound to remain on Travis Kelce and Swift for the next two weeks while the Chiefs prepare for the 2024 Super Bowl. The team will battle the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11 at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, in its quest to secure back-to-back titles and win the big game for the third time in the last five years.