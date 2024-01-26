Shania Twain reacts to shirtless Jason Kelce meme that references one of her hits

Shania Twain had a little fun thanks to a meme that paired a shirtless photo of NFL star Jason Kelce with lyrics from her 1999 hit "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!"

The country music star, 58, shared the meme Jan. 24 on X. It featured the image of the Philadelphia Eagles center moments after he whipped his shirt off and screamed in triumph at the Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills playoff game on Jan. 21.

“Shania Twain comes on at the bar: ‘Let’s go girls.’ Me:" read the caption of the machismo-filled image.

Twain added three tearfully laughing emoji in her own caption on the meme.

As NFL fans know, Kelce, 36, went bare-chested in below-freezing temperatures at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, to celebrate his brother Travis Kelce's touchdown.

Kelce's antics made headlines for days and caused a few women in his life to react in different ways.

On the Jan. 24 episode of their “New Heights” podcast, the Kelce brothers discussed Jason Kelce's jubilant moment — and how his wife, Kylie Kelce, wasn't too thrilled about it when it happened.

“I don’t think she was happy about it, to be honest with you,” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, 34.

“I’m not going to lie. I gave Kylie a heads-up,” Jason Kelce said. “The moment we got into the suite, I said, ‘I’m taking my shirt off and I’m jumping out.’ She’s like, ‘Jason, don’t you dare.’ I’m not asking for permission. I’m doing this.”

He explained that his wife wanted him to be on his "best behavior" at the game because the couple were meeting Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Kylie Kelce needn't have worried. Swift ended up having a great time with her husband.

“Tay said she absolutely loved you,” Travis Kelce informed his brother during their podcast.

But it seems one of Jason Kelce's three daughters may have agreed with her mom. His middle daughter, Elliotte, who will turn 3 in March, expressed a bit of shock after watching her dad's viral moment.

“Ellie said ‘Dad's boobs are showing’!” read a text message that Jason Kelce posted in a screenshot on X.

As for the pro footballers' mom, Donna Kelce, she was unfazed by her older son's antics.

When People asked the proud mom if she was shocked to see her son go topless in the freezing cold, she replied, “No, not at all. No.”

She explained that her son has done the exact same thing in the past, but he "just saves it for special moments."