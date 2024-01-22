Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelce pose with other NFL wives, girlfriends at Chiefs-Bills game

Taylor Swift is firmly in her WAGs era.

The “Karma” singer was on hand as the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York, on Jan. 21, and she took a moment to pose for photos with several other wives and girlfriends of NFL players.

Swift posed with her arms around Cara Delevingne and Kylie Kelce. @brittanylynne via Instagram

Brittany Mahomes, who is married to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, share two group photos in her Instagram story that featured several other partners of NFL players, including Swift.

“Went there, did that, on to the next,” Mahomes captioned the photos, adding a fire emoji.

Swift was joined by friends old and new at Sunday’s divisional playoff game.

In one pic shared by Mahomes, Swift posed with one arm around the shoulders of Kylie Kelce, the wife of Eagles center Jason Kelce — who is, of course, is the brother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who has been romantically linked to Swift for several months now.

Swift also posed alongside her longtime friend, model and OG squad member Cara Delevingne.

This game marked the first time Swift hung out publicly with Kylie Kelce and her husband. At another point, the two were seen chatting in a box and sharing a laugh.

The global superstar has been photographed with other members of the Kelce family in recent months.

Earlier this month, she was spotted swag surfing with her boyfriend’s mom, Donna Kelce, and she hung out with his dad, Ed Kelce, at a Chiefs game in October.

“This is a terrifying conversation,” Travis Kelce joked in an episode of his and Jason Kelce’s podcast, “New Heights,” after that game. “I felt terrible. I felt terrible for Taylor.”

Swift has attended nearly all of Kelce’s games this season, so more likely than not, she will be on hand for their upcoming conference championship game against the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 28.

The singer is set to resume her Eras Tour on Feb. 7 with upcoming dates in Japan, Australia and Singapore.